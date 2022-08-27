Urban Flowers blossoms in Toledo

Growing plants and growing a business could not be further apart, yet for a local small business owner, the two coincide daily.

“We really enjoyed being downtown originally at the market and so we were just kind of happy to be able to have another space and come back when Toledo started thriving again,” said Amy Crowe, co-owner of Urban Flowers, originally located in Rossford.

Ms. Crowe owns Urban Flowers with her mother, Ms. Catharine Janick, and they have been selling flowers for around 20 years, originally selling their products at the Erie Street Market in 2001.

Maintaining the original store in Rossford, the mother-daughter duo is opening a new location on 118 S. Superior St. in the Warehouse District. Hoping to expand the business, Ms. Crowe found that the foot traffic and city life is just what the pair was looking for in a new location.

“We like the energy down here,” said Ms. Crowe. “So many people have mentioned that it feels like maybe you’re in Denver or Columbus.”

As well as selling flowers, Urban Flowers offers assorted plants, terrariums, propagation materials, and potting soil as well as organically made, small batch soaps and candles.

In an effort to offer quality products for her customers, Ms. Crowe sources from all over, procuring one-of-a-kind and interesting flowers.

“We order tons of unique things, so I order direct from Hawaii,” she said. “That’s fun, I have those in the shop all the time in Rossford but I think I’m going to have a flower garden, we usually try to have flowers set up on the table.”

Ms. Crowe and her mother also order from local providers when their products are in season to support other local businesses.

With the promise of this new location and the bustle of the Warehouse District, Ms. Crowe says she hopes to host events at the new store as well, offering a venue space and photoshoot area.

“Small venue, maybe people will want for wine and stuff like that,” said Ms. Crowe. “Probably like wreath classes, maybe some flower arranging, and a terrarium workshop.”

The Warehouse District offers a wide array of businesses, with restaurants, the arts, and experiences, drawing large numbers of people to the area. Eric Hillenbrand, owner of 20 North Gallery, has been operating out of the district since 1990. He says that the area is always flourishing and working in the Warehouse District offers business owners a chance to have their hand in one of the hubs of downtown.

“It’s a very dynamic neighborhood. In its own right, it really feels as though it’s the entertainment hub of downtown and you get that really exciting vibe of the arts and entertainment all kind of grouped together, literally next to each other, so we feed off each other,” said Mr. Hillenbrand.

The mother-daughter pair celebrated an opening day Aug. 13 at the Toledo location and customers old and new flooded the storefront to shop their selection of products.

“I have been shopping and using their services for years, I mean 15 or 20 years,” said Laura Walker, long-time shopper at Urban Flowers in Rossford.

Throughout the years, Ms. Walker has supported the local business, enjoying the numerous products offered.

“They sell everything, you can get individual flowers, you can ask to have certain ones ordered in, weddings, events,” said Ms. Walker. After visiting the new building, Ms. Walker thinks “it’s very modern and clean, I want everything in it.”

While they celebrated their store opening in mid August, they are hoping to fully open in the next few weeks as they are planning to be on the Wander the Warehouse District walk in September.

“It’s kind of an offspring from the dynamism that is the Warehouse District,” said Mr. Hillenbrand of Wander the Warehouse District. “So it’s a great opportunity for people perhaps who are not as familiar with the Warehouse District to come down and get a feel for, you know, the energy that’s here, the real unique diversity in the types of businesses that are down here also. That also makes it a very exciting place to be.”

The signature loft and business tour in the district will take place Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. This event will give local businesses along the walk higher volumes of traffic, public exposure and marketing opportunities, which Ms. Crowe is looking forward to.

Tickets for the tour at $15 and can be purchased online at https://www.toledowarehouse.org/events/2022/09/18/events/wander-the-warehouse/ or on the day of the walk at the corner of Lafayette Street and South St. Clair Street.