ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Bowman retires after 46 years

GREENVILLE — Bowman retires after 46 years. Avid fair goers and other loyal customers may be familiar with Dolores Bowman, as she has been a familiar face in the community for years. Bowman has sold Tupperware in the Coliseum at the Darke County Fair and in the community for years, and she has decided it is time to pack up and settle down.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Get in “the game” by giving blood

DAYTON, Ohio – Do you bleed Scarlet & Gray? Payback is sweet and “The Game” will be epic. Enter the drawing to win two tickets to the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game when you register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any Community Blood Center blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles

Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
CEDARVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting

Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
VAN WERT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Greenville, OH
Business
County
Darke County, OH
City
Versailles, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners

Here is the agenda of the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners on Agust 30th, 2022 @ 1:30PM. Resolution (R-315-2022): Examination & Allowance of Bills. Ben Cooley w/CMT – Terminal Area Development REBID Fixed the date on August 9, 2022 – Bids due by 1:15 p.m./read at 1:30 p.m. for 8/30/22 **Engineer’s estimate $ 1,900,000.00….Advertised 8/10 & 8/17/22**
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton937.com

Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia

Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ffa#Cno Photo
countynewsonline.org

Barn/Yard Sale – Greenville – 9/1-4

What: picnic table w/benches, dinner bell, cast iron kettle, mantle, wagons, trunks, cabinets, dressers, chairs, doors, benches, wash tubs, wood boxes, stroller, household and home decor, some holiday items.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Cancer Association of Darke County announces the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Results

Results are in from the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 25, 2022 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. 21 golf teams teed off in the annual event and 130 people enjoyed the banquet afterward. The tournament is supported by golf teams, businesses purchasing Tee signs and individuals purchasing signs for the Garden of Memories in memory of loved ones.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sidney Daily News

Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced

MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County

8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy