Bowman retires after 46 years
GREENVILLE — Bowman retires after 46 years. Avid fair goers and other loyal customers may be familiar with Dolores Bowman, as she has been a familiar face in the community for years. Bowman has sold Tupperware in the Coliseum at the Darke County Fair and in the community for years, and she has decided it is time to pack up and settle down.
Get in “the game” by giving blood
DAYTON, Ohio – Do you bleed Scarlet & Gray? Payback is sweet and “The Game” will be epic. Enter the drawing to win two tickets to the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game when you register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any Community Blood Center blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.
Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles
Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting
Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Here is the agenda of the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners on Agust 30th, 2022 @ 1:30PM. Resolution (R-315-2022): Examination & Allowance of Bills. Ben Cooley w/CMT – Terminal Area Development REBID Fixed the date on August 9, 2022 – Bids due by 1:15 p.m./read at 1:30 p.m. for 8/30/22 **Engineer’s estimate $ 1,900,000.00….Advertised 8/10 & 8/17/22**
Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia
Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
Barn/Yard Sale – Greenville – 9/1-4
What: picnic table w/benches, dinner bell, cast iron kettle, mantle, wagons, trunks, cabinets, dressers, chairs, doors, benches, wash tubs, wood boxes, stroller, household and home decor, some holiday items.
Cancer Association of Darke County announces the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Results
Results are in from the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 25, 2022 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. 21 golf teams teed off in the annual event and 130 people enjoyed the banquet afterward. The tournament is supported by golf teams, businesses purchasing Tee signs and individuals purchasing signs for the Garden of Memories in memory of loved ones.
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
UD Student pushing for change, Gem City Safe Bar Program expanding
"Sexual assaults occur everywhere. And so with these initiatives that we have, we want to bring awareness, situational awareness, and we want to mitigate and reduce our students and members of our community from being victimized," Chief Kidd explained.
Another Dillman hits the jackpot Saturday – Arcanum student wins opening heat
GREENVILLE- When it comes to the annual demolition derby at the Great Darke County Fair, the name Dillman is synonymous in the event. The 2022 edition will go down with a bit of a twist though. The winner of the opening heat was a Dillman. Not so unusual but this...
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced
MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
Mississinawa Valley’s Lady Hawks participated in the The Greenville Federal Invite
The Lady Hawks participated in The Greenville Federal Invite at Franklin Monroe and came up short in their first match against Greenville. The Lady Hawks came on strong, beating Greenville in the first set. They stayed competitive, but lost the last 2 sets 21-25 and 23-25. Getting better every match!!!
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
