Charlotte, NC

1 person seriously hurt after shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC.

Paramedics responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard, near Highland Street. MEDIC confirmed the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew saw police on scene near the Dirty South Custom Sound and Wheels store. It is not known at this time where exactly the shooting occurred.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

