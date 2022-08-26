ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says

By Zack Linly
Source: Mario Tama / Getty


W elp, we should have known it was only a matter of time before Derek Chauvin ‘s white and blue privilege kicked in and the so-called justice system started treating him like he isn’t a whole murderer.

According to the Associated Press , the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison where to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona because, apparently, “I was in fear for my life” even works when you’re an ex-cop and a convicted criminal.

The Bureau of Prisons reported that Chauvin was taken from the state prison on Wednesday and re-located to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

From the AP:

The Tucson facility houses 266 inmates, both male and female, as part of a larger complex that includes a high-security penitentiary and a minimum-security satellite camp.

Experts said earlier that Chauvin was likely to be safer in the federal system. It typically houses less-violent inmates, and he’d be less likely to mix with inmates he had arrested or investigated as a Minneapolis police officer.

“It’s dangerous to be an officer in any prison,” former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said after Chauvin was sentenced last month. “It’s even more dangerous in state prison because of the nature of the inmate population. There are gangs, for example. And police officers just don’t do well there. Those risks are reduced in a federal prison.”

So, basically, when a cop commits a violent crime they’re still a cop first and a criminal second even in prison. Yes, let’s make sure this murderer is in a safer environment with “less violent inmates” such as —oh, I don’t know—people who have not murdered a man. I’m sure they’re willing to do the same for any non-gang-affiliated murderer, amirite?

Of course, it turns out fed time isn’t exactly the “club fed” experience it’s often thought to be.

More from the AP:

The federal prison system does house many high-profile inmates, but it is also plagued by gangs and chronic violence. The entire federal prison system was put on a nationwide lockdown in January after two inmates were killed and two others were injured during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The Bureau of Prisons has also faced increasing scrutiny of violent incidents and serious misconduct in its ranks. Associated Press investigations have uncovered abuse, neglect and leadership missteps, including rampant sexual abuse by workers, severe staffing shortages, inmate escapes and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, it’s just funny how special accommodations are being made for Chauvin that wouldn’t be extended to inmates who might also become victims of violent state prisons. This is why the “blue lives matter” movement is and has always been a sham. Cops are already treated like a protected class —even when they’re no longer cops and are just as much a violent criminal as any other violent criminal.

Unlike Black lives, blue lives really do seem to matter more than everyone else’s.

POC Corrections Officers Barred From Jail Floor Where Derek Chauvin Was Held Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

Killer Cop Wants His Freedom Back: Derek Chauvin Appeals George Floyd Murder Conviction

The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne .

