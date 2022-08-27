Read full article on original website
How to Force Quit an App on Linux
Sometimes when the app is not responding, you cannot close it by clicking the normal close tabs. In such cases, you must force quit such applications. Moreover, Linux is one operating system platform that gives multiple options for you to terminate the applications and system processes. Linux users can use the terminal, system monitor, and even add custom keyboard shortcuts, which makes it very convenient to force quit unresponsive apps.
How to Fix rtf64x64.sys Error on Windows
The rtf64x64.sys is a system file for Realtek network driver that mainly handles ethernet port connection. However, when the rtf64x64.sys driver fails, it usually causes BSODs like “DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL” or “System Service Exception.”. The BSOD then causes your PC to freeze completely, and you would need to restart...
How to Fix NVIDIA Driver Not Compatible With This Version of Windows?
NVIDIA is the name that pops up straight away when you want the best graphical experience in your computer games and creative works. Over the years, it has improved both its hardware and the accompanying software. But it is not always free of errors. And the most common one that...
What Causes Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page BSOD? How to Fix It
When the system identifies variation in a single bit of information while transmitting the data, it runs the bug check with the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error. As the name suggests, this error is mostly due to hardware faults, especially the memory. However, it may not always be the case. Several software corruption and driver faults may cause the hardware to malfunction resulting in the Blue screen.
How to Turn off Tablet Mode on Windows
With the tablet mode, the 2-in-1 convertible laptops make it touch-friendly and easier to use the device without a mouse/keyboard, much like an actual tablet. However, enabling tablet mode on a normal laptop may not be useful, as most things are done using gestures and tapping on the screen. So,...
Laptop Screen Upside Down? Try These 6 Fixes
Most PCs these days support multiple display orientations. So, knowingly or unknowingly, you might have tweaked this setting that’s causing your laptop screen to go upside down. Indeed, turning your screen to the other side is useful in laptops that support 360-degree rotation. However, this feature can be annoying...
What is Windows DirectStorage? Does it Make Your Gaming Experience Better
Since the early days of gaming, loading times on games have been a major problem. Whether you are stuck on the loading screen or the game’s assets do not load in, we can agree that it is not an enjoyable experience. But, with the release of Microsoft’s latest technology DirectStorage, all this goes away.
How to Fix System Restore Error Code 0x80070091
Many users started encountering the System Restore Error 0x80070091 after installing the Windows 10 update KB 3213986 on their system. After the error, the system restore stops and fails to revert your system files and settings. You will also see the following information on the error message:. Source: AppxStaging. Destination:...
9 Ways to Fix fltMgr.sys Blue Screen Error
The fltMgr.sys Blue Screen error is not a rare one. It usually comes along with several error codes such as Page Fault in NonPaged Area, System Service Exception, Memory Management Error, and so on. FltMgr.sys is a system file provided by Microsoft that ensures the information is in its respective...
Why is Microsoft Store Downloading So Slow? How to Fix It
Microsoft Store is an authentic store that hosts millions of software applications. However, during downloading process, it is possible that you may end up getting stuck in the download queue. Or, the apps download very slowly. Most of the time the download slows down due to a poor internet connection....
How to Fix Microsoft Teams Error Code 80080300
One of the many common errors in the Microsoft Teams program is the code 80080300. You might see this code alongside a message, like “There is a problem…” or “We’re sorry we’ve run into an issue.”. The error code 80080300 is mostly related to...
Windows Audio Device Graph Isolation Has High CPU Usage? Here’s How to Fix it
Windows Audio Device Graph Isolation, identified as Audiodg.exe, is a background process to handle distinct sound effects in Windows. This service is isolated from the actual audio service of Windows to improve audio stability. But sometimes, it runs into a problem and begins to consume a higher CPU. Generally, this...
Outlook Disconnected from Server? Here’s how to fix it
After being unable to send/receive the email messages on Outlook, you might have noticed the little warning sign that displays the Disconnected status. You may even see similar status errors like “Trying to connect” or “Need Password.”. This happens when Outlook is experiencing issues while connecting to...
How to Run System File Checker (SFC Scannow) on Windows
System File Checker, along with Deployment Image Servicing and Management, is the default option in Windows to scan and repair corrupt system files. If you encounter any system errors that may occur due to issues with system files or Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs), you can run SFC to resolve the issues.
How to Fix Invalid Value for Registry Error when Opening Photos
The “Invalid Values for Registry” error occurs when opening a Microsoft Store app, such as Photos, if there are some errors on its corresponding registry entries. You’ll usually encounter this issue after you upgrade your system or update the app. An update or upgrade should replace the previous incompatible registry entries and set up new ones. However, in some scenarios, the previous entries remain unchanged, causing conflicts with the new software.
How to Fix volsnap.sys Blue Screen (BSOD) Error
The BSOD error with volsnap.sys occurs primarily due to the corruption of the system files that are used by the Volume Shadow Service (VSS) on Windows. It is reported that this BSOD is particularly seen on the earlier builds of Windows 10. Additionally, replacing or fixing the volsnap.sys files from...
How to Mute Zoom Without Muting Computer’s Microphone?
We sometimes attend meetings only out of courtesy. If you’ve attended such meetings, you wouldn’t really be bothered to listen to the discussions being carried out. You could mute your speakers, but that would mute all sounds from your computer. If you’re looking for a way around this...
Lenovo Keyboard Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Lenovo has captured a large portion of the laptop market with its gaming and budget lines. These laptops come with top-of-the-game hardware, including keyboards that are well built and come with the latest technologies and features. But, like every other piece of hardware, it does run into problems. The problem...
MSI Mystic Light Not Working? Try These 12 Fixes
MSI’s Mystic Light assists in customizing your favorite colors and effects on any compatible MSI RGB peripherals. Although this greatly improves the aesthetics of your gaming setup, this feature may malfunction or sometimes disappear from MSI Center or Dragon Center without any particular reason. Generally, MSI Mystic may stop...
Desktop Icons Missing or Disappeared? Here’s 9 Proven Ways to Fix it
The desktop icons are part of Windows GUI for launching applications on Windows. However, sometimes the icons cease to function properly when called upon. Most of the people reported that their icons disappeared after updating the Windows. But, it’s not the case always. Icons can also sometimes disappear when running heavy graphics applications on your computer due to high resource consumption.
