Innovate Alabama awards more than $4.5 million in small business grants
The Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) just awarded more than $4.5 million in grant funding to 30 small businesses in the state. Keep reading to learn about the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program and which Alabama businesses benefited from this program. What is the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program?. Innovate...
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
NEW: 9 Alabama airports to receive $17.8M grant for improvements
Several Alabama airports are about to soar to new heights. Senator Richard Shelby announced that nine local airports across the state will receive $17.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant funding. Read on for more details. Improvements for Alabama airports. This $17.8 million project is awarded by the US...
