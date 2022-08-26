ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Innovate Alabama awards more than $4.5 million in small business grants

The Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) just awarded more than $4.5 million in grant funding to 30 small businesses in the state. Keep reading to learn about the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program and which Alabama businesses benefited from this program. What is the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program?. Innovate...
NEW: 9 Alabama airports to receive $17.8M grant for improvements

Several Alabama airports are about to soar to new heights. Senator Richard Shelby announced that nine local airports across the state will receive $17.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant funding. Read on for more details. Improvements for Alabama airports. This $17.8 million project is awarded by the US...
