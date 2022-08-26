Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.
houstoniamag.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston
Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Drive-in movie theaters in Houston: An American tradition
The Bayou City has two drive-in movie theaters for locals to visit.
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Beloved Spring Branch restaurant The Branch is up for lease
The brewpub, which closed in August, was a popular Long Point hangout for the neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Soul Food in Houston
Soul food is an endearing term for unpretentious, home-cooked meals that fill your belly and comfort your heart. Every country has its soul food traditions. In the states, we think of soul food as the savory, buttery bread, stews, gumbos, and grains that come from the Deep South. Texas is...
msn.com
After 9 years of saving, Houston woman completes dream remodel of Garden Oaks home
A decade ago when Karen Lippe decided to buy a house, she found what she wanted in the first place she looked – in Garden Oaks, a neighborhood with mostly 1940s-era homes, sprawling trees and friendly neighbors. 1/23 SLIDES © French Blue Photography. After 9 years of saving,...
Click2Houston.com
Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm band gets attention of singer Tems with rendition of popular hit ‘Free Mind’
HOUSTON – Prairie View A&M University’s iconic Marching Storm Band wowed the crowd with their performance at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands competition this past weekend and also got the attention of Grammy-nominated singer Tems. The band performed the popular hit “Free Mind” on Saturday...
Fort Bend Star
Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear
A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
It sure is fun watching popular lottery games' jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.
