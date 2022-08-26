ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston

Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy

A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Soul Food in Houston

Soul food is an endearing term for unpretentious, home-cooked meals that fill your belly and comfort your heart. Every country has its soul food traditions. In the states, we think of soul food as the savory, buttery bread, stews, gumbos, and grains that come from the Deep South. Texas is...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear

A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
FULSHEAR, TX

