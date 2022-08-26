JBL just unveiled a new pair of wireless earbuds, but it’s the accompanying case that will likely excite technophiles. The Tour Pro 2 earbuds sit inside what the American audio giant claims is the world’s first smart earbud charging case. The nifty gadget is fitted with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen that brings all the controls to your fingertips. By tapping the display, you can manage your music and customize your earbuds. On top of that, the small but mighty device allows you to receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real-time without touching your phone. Think of it as a smartwatch...

