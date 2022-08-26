Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Two years after its COVID-19 launch, Facebook will close down its Facebook Gaming app in October, the company announced. The standalone app, which allows users to play video games on demand, will no longer be available on iOS and Android starting Oct. 28. Gaming features will continue to be available on the main Facebook app, but will not be available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

INTERNET ・ 12 MINUTES AGO