buckinghamshirelive.com
Fenny Stratford road to be shut for four days while traffic calming measures installed
Four days of road closures on a Milton Keynes road have started today, Tuesday, August 30, as traffic calming measures are installed. Milton Keynes Council is installing the measures on Simpson Road, Fenny Stratford. The road will be shut between 9am and 5pm each day until Friday, September 2. A...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Fake tan testers wanted - and it pays £250
Partial to a bit of fake tan and also in need of some easy cash? This is just the gig for you. Online retailer Justmylook on the hunt for two people to test tanning products. Among the requirements are "an eye for detail and can spot any streaks or strong smells".
buckinghamshirelive.com
Live updates as Bow Brickhill fire sees road closed in both directions near Milton Keynes
A Buckinghamshire road is closed in both directions after emergency services were called to a fire near Milton Keynes today (Tuesday, August 30). Bow Brickhill Road is shut in both directions between Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands. The closure was first reported at around 6.36am. The fire involves green waste,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Holiday price shock as study suggests some staycations cost more than overseas trip
Many UK holidaymakers mistakenly think that a staycation is cheaper than a trip abroad. However, analysis by travel experts shows an all-inclusive trip overseas is now likely to cost less than a break at home. The new study also showed 29 per cent of those polled thought they would not be able to afford a holiday abroad this year.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bow Brickhill waste fire spreads to vans, lorry trailer and shipping containers
A Buckinghamshire road remains closed today, Tuesday, August 30, after a waste fire ripped through vehicles and shipping containers. Emergency services, including dozens of firefighters, were called to the blaze off Bow Brickhill Road, in the Borough of Milton Keynes, at around 2.23am. The road remains shut between Bow Brickhill...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mars bars in short supply due to 'production issues'
Fans of the Mars bar are facing shortages as one retailer warned of 'gaps' in supplies. Shelves are running low on the much-loved treat and it is appearing as 'out of stock' on some websites. It has been reported by BirminghamLive that shops are not expecting deliveries for another fortnight....
