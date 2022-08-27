ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake tan testers wanted - and it pays £250

Partial to a bit of fake tan and also in need of some easy cash? This is just the gig for you. Online retailer Justmylook on the hunt for two people to test tanning products. Among the requirements are "an eye for detail and can spot any streaks or strong smells".
Holiday price shock as study suggests some staycations cost more than overseas trip

Many UK holidaymakers mistakenly think that a staycation is cheaper than a trip abroad. However, analysis by travel experts shows an all-inclusive trip overseas is now likely to cost less than a break at home. The new study also showed 29 per cent of those polled thought they would not be able to afford a holiday abroad this year.
Bow Brickhill waste fire spreads to vans, lorry trailer and shipping containers

A Buckinghamshire road remains closed today, Tuesday, August 30, after a waste fire ripped through vehicles and shipping containers. Emergency services, including dozens of firefighters, were called to the blaze off Bow Brickhill Road, in the Borough of Milton Keynes, at around 2.23am. The road remains shut between Bow Brickhill...
Mars bars in short supply due to 'production issues'

Fans of the Mars bar are facing shortages as one retailer warned of 'gaps' in supplies. Shelves are running low on the much-loved treat and it is appearing as 'out of stock' on some websites. It has been reported by BirminghamLive that shops are not expecting deliveries for another fortnight....
