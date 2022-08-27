Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Farm Bureau PAC endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has voted to endorse Eric Schmitt for election to the United States Senate. Schmitt was supported by Missouri Farm Bureau when initially appointed to his position as Missouri’s Attorney General, and he was endorsed by the organization during his first full campaign for that position in 2020.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
suntimesnews.com
Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition
SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
suntimesnews.com
EPA fines auto repair shops in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for ‘defeat device’ violations
LENEXA, Kan. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative. Central Iowa Truck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
suntimesnews.com
Local air quality remains good
PERRYVILLE – The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jeremy Tanz has released the latest air quality readings through August 28th. Tanz said ozone levels in the local area have stabilized since mid-July, but that cannot be said for Missouri as a whole. He said, statewide there were...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General files amicus brief over military vaccine mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that his office and 21 other states filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, opposing the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the military. The brief asserts that the refusal to grant religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the United States Navy violates the right to religious liberty.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Rotary inducts two new members
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club has officially inducted two new members to its ranks. They are Ollie Siebert, (left), and Stacey Koeller, (right). Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cars crash into Missouri and Illinois sporting goods stores
Police on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for suspects Wednesday morning after two cars are driven into two different Academy Sports stores about an hour apart.
suntimesnews.com
A new school year means a new Scouting year!
STE. GENEVIEVE — Local Scouts BSA units welcome all children from grades K-5 and their parents interested in scouting to come learn more about their programs and register September 13th at 6:30 at the Bloomsdale KC Hall. Units available include Bloomsdale Pack 410 and Ste. Genevieve Pack 404. Representatives...
suntimesnews.com
Chester American Legion hosts blood drive
CHESTER – Cindy Goodwin of Chester donates blood at the American Legion in Chester Wednesday August 17. The drive collected 37 usable units. There were three Power Red donations and two first-time donors. Goodwin states that she is a regular donor and plans to continue to donate at future Red Cross Blood Drives. (Jim Beers Photo)
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water main break leads to boil advisory in Jefferson County
A water main break in Jefferson County leads to a voluntary boil advisory.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
MSHP confirms the identity of man who died at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 13-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday, August 27, at Lake of the Ozarks. […]
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suntimesnews.com
Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements
SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
suntimesnews.com
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of arrests. 65-year-old Deborah McKlin of Ste. Genevieve at 4:30 p.m. August 29 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Comments / 0