STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest reports for the week ending Friday, August 26. Michalsen, Robyn Michael W/M DOB: 11/27/1980 of DeSoto MO was arrested on a Warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of Domestic Assault-3rd Degree, Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, Resisting or interfering with arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO