Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Dramatic Bodycam Video of Shooting Involving Hostage on I-35
Fort Worth police on Wednesday released video of a dramatic situation that came to an end on Interstate 35 Sunday when police shot and killed a man but not before he fatally wounded a hostage. It happened Sunday when police in Central Texas started chasing a car north on I-35....
Euless man facing a murder charge following another drunk driving crash
41-year old Joel Calderon already had 2 drunk driving convictions before police say he got into an accident with a motorcycle June 5th in Irving. They say he was drunk then too
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
Boy drowns in Montague County
MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
Plumber arrested after shots fired in Water Hole parking lot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls plumber is behind bars after allegedly entering and burglarizing a home and then went to a local bar where he fired a rifle inside of his work vehicle. Jacob Aaron Livingston was arrested on August 28, 2022, at The Water Hole. According to the arrest affidavit, Livingston first […]
azlenews.net
Car crash injures AHS student
An Azle High School student suffered severe head trauma when the car in which she was a passenger struck a gate, which went through the vehicle’s windshield, on Aug. 25. The gate is located on the high school property. Maddison York, 17, was the passenger in the vehicle. Bryson...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
Pursuit begins in Troy, ends with two dead in Fort Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A police pursuit that started in Troy ends with two people dead in Fort Worth. Troy Police said in a press release on Monday afternoon that the department received a general broadcast call about 6:19 p.m. Sunday for service in reference to a reckless driver. Civilian […]
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
Fort Worth fatal crash victim identified as Texas Wesleyan student
A victim killed by a car in Fort Worth over the weekend has now been identified as a Texas Wesleyan student named Charles Trammell. The identification has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
msn.com
Man dies after being knocked from highway ramp by drunken driver, Fort Worth police say
A Fort Worth motorist remained in jail Monday after police say he crashed on an elevated U.S. 287 ramp near downtown Fort Worth, causing a man to fall off the ramp to his death. The man who died had been standing near his vehicle, which had been involved in a...
KXII.com
Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead in Ardmore after a shooting over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. on August 27, Ardmore police responded to the 1300 block of John Rd., regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Ardmore Police Captain Claude...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
