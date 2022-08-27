Read full article on original website
Boy drowns in Montague County
MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
azlenews.net
Car crash injures AHS student
An Azle High School student suffered severe head trauma when the car in which she was a passenger struck a gate, which went through the vehicle’s windshield, on Aug. 25. The gate is located on the high school property. Maddison York, 17, was the passenger in the vehicle. Bryson...
KFDM-TV
Texas toddler was abused from the beginning of his life until he died, report says
A toddler in Texas suffered abuse at the hands of his parents from the day he was born until he died, according to a report obtained by KTRK. KTRK obtained 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's fatality report more than three months after his death from injuries he sustained and trauma to his head.
DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
KXII.com
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile. Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches...
bowienewsonline.com
Area firefighters attend training for ascending, hauling and packaging patients
Firefighters from four local fire departments recently participated in a 40-hour course of training Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 27-28 at the Tarrant County College Fire Academy. Crews from Sunset Volunteer Fire Department, City of Bowie fire, Bowie Rural fire and Nocona fire took part. Nathan Wilson, captain in the SVFD,...
ktxs.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
KWTX
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.
Accused forger forgets to scratch off ‘copy’ on fake bill
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman tries to pass a fake $100 bill, hoping the clerk would not notice that the word “copy” printed on the facsimile bill had been scratched out. 60-year-old Nora Claspill is charged with forgery, according to records. Police spoke to the manager and the suspect in […]
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
KXII.com
Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead in Ardmore after a shooting over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. on August 27, Ardmore police responded to the 1300 block of John Rd., regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Ardmore Police Captain Claude...
Plumber arrested after shots fired in Water Hole parking lot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls plumber is behind bars after allegedly entering and burglarizing a home and then went to a local bar where he fired a rifle inside of his work vehicle. Jacob Aaron Livingston was arrested on August 28, 2022, at The Water Hole. According to the arrest affidavit, Livingston first […]
dallasexpress.com
Community Supports Critically Injured Local Cheerleader
The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader who was seriously hurt during practice. Haylee Alexander, 15, was injured with a traumatic brain injury during practice for her competitive cheer team last Monday. Pink and turquoise ‘Haylee Strong’ signs have been put up in several Prosper yards, and on Friday night,...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
One arrested after threatening to stab toddler during break-in
A man is in custody after engaging the Wichita Falls Police in a standoff at the Country Park Apartments on Professional Drive Sunday afternoon.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
More families coming forward with abuse allegations against Prosper ISD bus driver, attorneys say
PROSPER, Texas — Attorneys for two young girls who alleged they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a Prosper ISD bus driver say that more possible victims are now coming forward. "The family is so concerned about confidentiality and specifically further damage to their kids that they debated for a...
