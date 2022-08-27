Anselmo-Merna will host Twin Loup and Ansley/Litchfield for a volleyball triangular tonight in Merna. AM enters tonight’s action with a 2-3 overall record. The Lady Coyotes played on Tuesday at the South Loup triangular where they went 1-1 winning over Mullen but falling to South Loup. Ansley/Litchfield is 1-2 on the young season. The Lady Spartans won over Elm Creek in straight sets but have suffered losses to Amherst and Shelton who are a combined 8-0. Twin Loup has played just one match this season. The Wolves opened the season back on August 25th falling to Class D2 top ten ranked Stuart. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel. Match one is scheduled for 5 p.m.

MERNA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO