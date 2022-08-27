ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition

SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
Missouri Farm Bureau PAC endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has voted to endorse Eric Schmitt for election to the United States Senate. Schmitt was supported by Missouri Farm Bureau when initially appointed to his position as Missouri’s Attorney General, and he was endorsed by the organization during his first full campaign for that position in 2020.
Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri

BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
Perryville youth presents wood burning demonstration at state fair

SEDALIA — A Perryville youth gave a demonstration of wood burning during the Missouri State Fair. Dresden Donze competed in a county event in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations. Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what youth learn in 4-H projects focused on...
Ste. Genevieve Rotary inducts two new members

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club has officially inducted two new members to its ranks. They are Ollie Siebert, (left), and Stacey Koeller, (right). Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
Local air quality remains good

PERRYVILLE – The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jeremy Tanz has released the latest air quality readings through August 28th. Tanz said ozone levels in the local area have stabilized since mid-July, but that cannot be said for Missouri as a whole. He said, statewide there were...
A new school year means a new Scouting year!

STE. GENEVIEVE — Local Scouts BSA units welcome all children from grades K-5 and their parents interested in scouting to come learn more about their programs and register September 13th at 6:30 at the Bloomsdale KC Hall. Units available include Bloomsdale Pack 410 and Ste. Genevieve Pack 404. Representatives...
