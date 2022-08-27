Read full article on original website
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of arrests. 65-year-old Deborah McKlin of Ste. Genevieve at 4:30 p.m. August 29 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s reports
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest reports for the week ending Friday, August 26. Michalsen, Robyn Michael W/M DOB: 11/27/1980 of DeSoto MO was arrested on a Warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of Domestic Assault-3rd Degree, Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, Resisting or interfering with arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
Randolph County Sheriff’s report
CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. Antoine D. Meeks 30, O’Fallon, arrested August 22, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Is incarcerated. Burke A. Eastes 59, Marion, arrested August 22, 2022...
Chester American Legion hosts blood drive
CHESTER – Cindy Goodwin of Chester donates blood at the American Legion in Chester Wednesday August 17. The drive collected 37 usable units. There were three Power Red donations and two first-time donors. Goodwin states that she is a regular donor and plans to continue to donate at future Red Cross Blood Drives. (Jim Beers Photo)
SV 8th grade volleyball team takes 1st place in preseason tourney!
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent 8th grade volleyball team brought home first place in their preseason tournament! Way to go, ladies!!!
