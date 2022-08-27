Read full article on original website
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
That loud boom was a F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
What a Missouri ‘ghost story’ reveals about the last time the state banned abortions
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Missouri now prohibits almost all abortions, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. But this isn’t the first time that Missouri has banned the practice. Missouri lawmakers first passed...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Farm Bureau PAC endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has voted to endorse Eric Schmitt for election to the United States Senate. Schmitt was supported by Missouri Farm Bureau when initially appointed to his position as Missouri’s Attorney General, and he was endorsed by the organization during his first full campaign for that position in 2020.
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic chairs during special sessions due to renovation
One week from Tuesday, lawmakers will be back at the Missouri State Capitol for a special session to lower the state's income tax rate but the problem is the renovation in the House chamber isn't complete.
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
Little change for Missouri abortion providers after Roe. vs. Wade decision
On June 24, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued opinion 2022-22 in response to the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Schmitt’s opinion made Missouri the first state in the country to outlaw abortion after the decision. While there was much fanfare on both the...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
Did You Know Iowa and Missouri Once Went to War?
Iowa and Missouri are on pretty friendly terms these days, but that wasn't always the case. In a flare-up called the "Honey War, " the border states even involved their local militias. It was a conflict between states that took place well before the Civil War and helped shape the...
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition
SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
Recreational Marijauna Could Be A Game Changer for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The...
Athena Lynn Ann Marie Evans
Cristin Ray and Christopher Evans of Perryville, MO announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lynn Ann Marie at 11:10 pm, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Athena...
Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
