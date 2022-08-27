ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
lutheranmuseum.com

Wolfe’s from Grand Tower

This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
GRAND TOWER, IL
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
Perryville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
City
Bloomfield, MO
City
Laclede, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Perryville, MO
Government
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Farm Bureau PAC endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has voted to endorse Eric Schmitt for election to the United States Senate. Schmitt was supported by Missouri Farm Bureau when initially appointed to his position as Missouri’s Attorney General, and he was endorsed by the organization during his first full campaign for that position in 2020.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kehoe
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent
suntimesnews.com

Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition

SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Recreational Marijauna Could Be A Game Changer for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The...
MISSOURI STATE
stegenherald.com

Athena Lynn Ann Marie Evans

Cristin Ray and Christopher Evans of Perryville, MO announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lynn Ann Marie at 11:10 pm, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Athena...
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy