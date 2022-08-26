Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Franklin BOMA, planning commission discuss additions to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission discussed a development plan revision to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club last week proposing a 7,615 square-foot addition to the Legends Clubhouse and an 11,600 square-foot reconstruction of the Team Clubhouse on the more than 300-acre property off of Franklin Road.
Monday’s 23rd Franklin Classic to benefit Mercy Community Healthcare
Before heading out for the annual Labor Day cookouts, family reunions or “motoring” on the lake, get the party started early in the day at “Franklin’s marquee running event,” the Mercy Community Healthcare 23rd Annual Franklin Classic in historic downtown Franklin. Run or cheer on...
Franklin's Green releases book on local railroad's importance in the Civil War
Franklin resident and history buff Walter Green has siphoned his obsession with Civil War railroads into a work of nonfiction years in the making. His book, "The Nashville and Decatur in the Civil War – History of an Embattled Railroad," was published with McFarland this year. It is available...
Local boys, families still 'living the dream' after Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – A group of 13 Williamson County boys lived out their dreams by playing in the Little League World Series this month. They took their coaches, families and the rest of Tennessee – and the Southeast – along for the ride. There was Nolensville Little...
African American Heritage Society hosts history, art programs
The African American Heritage Society will be hosting two events Friday, both in the Hard Bargain neighborhood in Franklin. September’s Porch Talks will feature Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, Maury County historian who will talk about “Keeping History Alive.” Battle and McClellan will also talk about their own journey as historians.
Franklin Transit take holiday for Labor Day
In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, the Franklin Transit Authority will close all routes and all Franklin Transit services, fixed routes and TODD. All regularly scheduled routes will resume Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The Franklin Transit Authority joins the nation in the celebration of Labor Day.
FPD officer Legieza coming home after health emergency
Franklin Police Department Lt. Scott Legieza will be coming home to Franklin on Wednesday. After suffering a significant heart attack during his honeymoon, he was taken to a hospital in St. Maarten, an island east of Puerto Rico. He was flown by medical transport to Miami where doctors found a blockage and were able to put a stent in.
Brentwood author Jordan-Lake releases latest book
Brentwood resident and celebrated author Joy Jordan-Lake just released her 11th book “A Bend of Light.” It was published by Lake Union and is a classic mystery featuring unforgettable small-town characters in the 1950s. A bestselling author, Jordan-Lake has written “Under a Gilded Moon,” “A Tangled Mercy,” which...
Football Preview: Brentwood treks to Summit for Region 7-6A opener
SPRING HILL – Williamson County’s high school football equivalent of a North-South battle fires up again Friday night when Brentwood travels to Summit in the Region 7-6A opener for both. “Being 1-1 is one thing but being 1-0 in the region would be huge for us,” said Bruins...
Franklin Art Scene returns downtown on Friday
The Franklin Art Scene will return to downtown Franklin Friday night featuring talented artists throughout Mian Street’s businesses. The Williamson County Arts Council (WCAC) operates the art crawl on the first Friday of every month. It lasts from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Franklin where many shop owners offer complimentary refreshments and live music. Attendees can ride to each stop on a free trolley.
Thompson's Station's Company Distilling celebrates grand 're-opening'
Heath Clark has a legendary reputation among Tennessee distillers. As an attorney, he created the bill that, when passed by the state in 2009, allowed for legal distilling in 44 counties. For someone who started the first legal distillery in the Williamson County, Clark had a lot of people to thank at the grand opening of Company Distilling last week in Thompson’s Station.
Nolensville Little Leaguers to be celebrated with parade Wednesday
NOLENSVILLE – The Nolensville community will welcome home their young baseball stars on Wednesday with a parade to be held at 6 p.m. The celebration is for the Nolensville Little League team that reached the Little League World Series United States championship. The local boys finished No. 4 in the world.
Recently-elected county officials swear oaths of office at ceremony
Williamson County officials swore oaths to serve the county, state and country at a swearing-in ceremony at the Justice Cornelia Clark Courtroom inside the Historic Williamson County Courthouse Monday. Former 21st Judicial District circuit court judge Jim Martin presided over the proceedings, and Tennessee Supreme Court justice Jeff Bivins administered...
Considered ‘Mama’ of Mental Health Court, McCurry is stern but caring
Soft spoken, calm, patient and with enough advise and heart to get through to a scared and troubled probationer, Williamson County Probation officer Tawanda McCurry is “Mama” to many of the defendants in Mental Health Court. McCurry is known to be fair, firm, consistent and reliable. She is...
Volleyball: Nolensville sweeps first district showdown with Bruins
NOLENSVILLE – Earlier this month, the Nolensville High School and Brentwood High volleyball teams battled to a draw in a preseason tournament. Tuesday wasn’t a timed match. To the delight of a rowdy Knights student section, the Nolensville girls picked up a District 11-AAA sweep of the visiting...
Obituary: T. Bradford “Brad” Phillips
T. Bradford “Brad” Phillips, age 72 of Franklin, died from complications of cancer on Aug 25, 2022. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Nicholas T. Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sylvia Phillips, his children, Caroline Soto, Whitney Nance (Richard), and Shawn Brown (Tammy), his grandchildren, Oscar (Kara) Emmary, Jacob Emmary (Natalie) and Matthew Nance, a great granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Emmary, his sister, Joan Elizabeth (Richard), his brother, William Hines Phillips and nephews, Bradford Mount (Kimberly) and Chandler Mount (Christina). Brad had a bent for community service.
Franklin Road project means lane closure, detour coming next week
The City of Franklin is working with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the city’s contractor, Civil Constructors, to speed up the completion date of the Franklin Road project. From Sept. 6 through Sept. 23, the southbound lane between Liberty Pike and First Avenue will be closed. The northbound...
Centennial football player Haddox tabbed Herff Jones Heart of the Team winner
FRANKLIN – In last week’s win at Lincoln County, Centennial High School senior Zavion Haddox provided the play of the game. Haddox came off the edge for a huge hit on the Falcons quarterback that forced a fumble picked up by Cougar teammate Caleb Workman for a scoop-and-score in the second quarter of a 42-7 win.
