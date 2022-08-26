Heath Clark has a legendary reputation among Tennessee distillers. As an attorney, he created the bill that, when passed by the state in 2009, allowed for legal distilling in 44 counties. For someone who started the first legal distillery in the Williamson County, Clark had a lot of people to thank at the grand opening of Company Distilling last week in Thompson’s Station.

