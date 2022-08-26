Accessible Festivals has launched a new ticket program to make attending some of the country’s biggest concert events financially accessible to more disabled music lovers and festival attendees. The non-profit announced that Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Rolling Loud NY, Stagecoach, BottleRock Napa Valley and Electric Daisy Carnival are among its festival partners for its new Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program. Grover was one of the first accessibility consultants in the live music industry, leading ADA compliance operations on some of the nation’s largest shows, including Electric Forest, Lockn’, Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands. More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre Says Doctors Thought He...

12 MINUTES AGO