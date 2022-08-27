Read full article on original website
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie football falls at Graham 41-22 to open the season
The Bowie Jackrabbits opened the season with a tough test playing at Graham on Friday night. The Steers won the contest 41-22 against this new look and unproven Jackrabbit team that knew they were in for an early season test. Graham is a 4A program coming off an undefeated district...
bowienewsonline.com
Area firefighters attend training for ascending, hauling and packaging patients
Firefighters from four local fire departments recently participated in a 40-hour course of training Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 27-28 at the Tarrant County College Fire Academy. Crews from Sunset Volunteer Fire Department, City of Bowie fire, Bowie Rural fire and Nocona fire took part. Nathan Wilson, captain in the SVFD,...
bowienewsonline.com
Football Roundup
It was a big win to start the season for the Nocona Indians at home playing Era. The Indians won the one-sided contest 41-22 against the Hornets, though it was an admittedly sloppy performance that showed Nocona has plenty to work on as well. From the beginning the Indians marched...
bowienewsonline.com
Blood drive on Sept. 2
Carter BloodCare will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Bowie Walmart, 1341 U.S. Highway 287N. Area residents are invited to support neighbors in need by donating blood. Sign-up at: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/13224.
bowienewsonline.com
Wine tasting fundraiser planned Oct. 15
Affirming Texas Families Services will host its annual fundraising wine tasting event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 300 W. Nelson in Bowie. Tickets must be prepurchased and they are $35 for a single and $180 for a table of six. Call Jenny at 940-210-1081 or 1-855-239-2837 for information.
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
Texas death row inmate, Stephen Barbee, has new execution date set
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
A Texas school district ordered librarians to remove copies of a illustrated version of Anne Frank's diary
The graphic novel version of Anne Frank's life, along with other books like the Bible, were yanked from shelves after a policy change by the board.
bowienewsonline.com
Defense attorney’s arrest throws Fulbright case into a mistrial
The Sunday evening arrest of Joshua Fulbright’s defense attorney, Mark Barber, for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, lead to a second mistrial in the murder case involving a two-year-old girl. The trial was about to start its second week of testimony on Monday in 97th...
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
bowienewsonline.com
Boy, age 10, dies in a drowning
A 10-year-old boy drowned in a tank near his family’s home between Saint Jo and Montague after the battery-operated vehicle he was riding in turned over by the water. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Saint Jo EMS and deputies responded about 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 24. Lawson did not release the names on Thursday.
Search continues for accused child scalder from Texas
If you have information and your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a cash award.
