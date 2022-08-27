ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest Park, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone

Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
KENMORE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

LFP Picnic in the Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Help the City celebrate our Lake Forest Park community on Saturday, September 10, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!. Bring family and friends and enjoy music, community, and educational booths, a petting zoo, kids’ attractions and activities, food trucks, Public Works “big rigs,” and more!
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand

For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
shorelineareanews.com

Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems

Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
KING COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lake Forest Park, WA
shorelineareanews.com

About Shoreline Area News

At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Hopelink offers GED classes - virtual orientations Sept 1 and 2, 2022

Shoreline Hopelink has GED/High School+ programs. Virtual orientations will be held on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up. About the Program. Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)

Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.). HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE. Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22 Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22 Pacific University serves nearly...
FOREST GROVE, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival September 10, 2022

Join us for our first Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm. The food, music and fun are free, including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!. Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker. Among the participating...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora

Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time. Southbound Aurora was closed for the investigation, but has been cleared and is now open. One of the victims in...
SEATTLE, WA

