High-performance paper-based biocathode fabricated by screen-printing an improved mesoporous carbon ink and by oriented immobilization of bilirubin oxidase

Nature.com
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Nature.com
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Nature.com
Subpopulation-specific machine learning prognosis for underrepresented patients with double prioritized bias correction
Many clinical datasets are intrinsically imbalanced, dominated by overwhelming majority groups. Off-the-shelf machine learning models that optimize the prognosis of majority patient types (e.g., healthy class) may cause substantial errors on the minority prediction class (e.g., disease class) and demographic subgroups (e.g., Black or young patients). In the typical one-machine-learning-model-fits-all paradigm, racial and age disparities are likely to exist, but unreported. In addition, some widely used whole-population metrics give misleading results.
Nature.com
Effect of a 16-week multi-level classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive performance and academic achievement in adolescents
The replacement of traditional classroom desks for active-permissive desks has been tested to reduce sitting time during classes. However, their impact on other domains is still unclear. We aimed to verify the potential effects of a classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive function and academic achievement in 6th-grade students. This was a controlled trial conducted with two classes [intervention (n"‰="‰22) and control (n"‰="‰27)] from a public school in Lisbon, Portugal. The intervention was carried out for 16Â weeks and consisted of multi-level actions (students, parents, and teachers) centered on the implementation of standing desks in the intervention classroom. The control group had traditional classes with no use of standing desks or any other interference/action from the research team. Pre- and post-assessments of executive functions (attention, inhibitory function, memory, and fluid intelligence) and academic achievement were obtained. No differences between groups were found at baseline. Both groups improved (time effect) academic achievement (p"‰<"‰0.001), memory span (p"‰<"‰0.001), and inhibitory function (p"‰="‰0.008). Group versus time interactions were observed regarding operational memory (intervention: +"‰18.0% and control: +"‰41.6%; p"‰="‰0.039) and non-verbal fluid intelligence (intervention: âˆ’"‰14.0% and control: +"‰3.9%; p"‰="‰0.017). We concluded that a 16-week classroom standing desk intervention did not improve cognitive performance or academic achievement more than the traditional sitting classes.
Nature.com
Ganglion cell inner plexiform layer thickness measured by optical coherence tomography to predict visual outcome in chiasmal compression
We evaluated the prognostic value of the preoperative macular ganglion cell inner plexiform layer (mGCIPL) thickness along with peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) thickness measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT) and estimated an optimal cut-off value to predict postoperative visual field (VF) recovery in adult patients with chiasmal compression after decompression surgery. Two hundred forty eyes of 240 patients aged 20Â years or older for which preoperative high-definition Cirrus OCT parameters and pre- and postoperative visual function data were available. The prognostic power of pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses for complete postoperative VF recovery or significant VF improvement (improvement"‰â‰¥"‰2Â dB in the mean deviation) were assessed. The cut-off values for OCT parameters for VF recovery were estimated. The study found that the higher the preoperative pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses, the higher the probability of complete postoperative VF recovery (p"‰="‰0.0378 and p"‰="‰0.0051, respectively) or significant VF improvement (p"‰="‰0.0436 and p"‰="‰0.0177, respectively). The area under the receiver operating characteristic analysis of preoperative OCT parameters demonstrated that the mGCIPL thickness showed an area under the curve (AUC) of more than 0.7 for complete VF recovery after decompression surgery (AUC"‰="‰0.725, 95% CI: 0.655, 0.795), and the optimal mGCIPL thickness cut-off value for complete VF recovery was 77.25Â Âµm (sensitivity 69% and specificity 69%). Preoperative mGCIPL thickness was a powerful predictor of visual functional outcome after decompression surgery for chiasmal compression.
Nature.com
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
Nature.com
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Nature.com
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Nature.com
Modelling the dynamic relationship between spread of infection and observed crowd movement patterns at large scale events
Understanding how contact patterns arise from crowd movement is crucial for assessing the spread of infection at mass gathering events. Here we study contact patterns from Wi-Fi mobility data of large sports and entertainment events in the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam. We show that crowd movement behaviour at mass gathering events is not homogeneous in time, but naturally consists of alternating periods of movement and rest. As a result, contact duration distributions are heavy-tailed, an observation which is not explained by models assuming that pedestrian contacts are analogous to collisions in the kinetic gas model. We investigate the effect of heavy-tailed contact duration patterns on the spread of infection using various random walk models. We show how different types of intermittent movement behaviour interact with a time-dependent infection probability. Our results point to the existence of a crossover point where increased contact duration presents a higher level of transmission risk than increasing the number of contacts. In addition, we show that different types of intermittent movement behaviour give rise to different mass-action kinetics, but also show that neither one of two mass-action mechanisms uniquely describes events.
Nature.com
One shot ancient character recognition with siamese similarity network
Ancient character recognition is not only important for the study and understanding of ancient history but also has a profound impact on the inheritance and development of national culture. In order to reduce the study of difficult professional knowledge of ancient characters, and meanwhile overcome the lack of data, class imbalance, diversification of glyphs, and open set recognition problems in ancient characters, we propose a Siamese similarity network based on a similarity learning method to directly learn input similarity and then apply the trained model to establish one shot classification task for recognition. Multi-scale fusion backbone structure and embedded structure are proposed in the network to improve the model's ability to extract features. We also propose the soft similarity contrast loss function for the first time, which ensures the optimization of similar images with higher similarity and different classes of images with greater differences while reducing the over-optimization of back-propagation leading to model overfitting. Specially, we propose a cumulative class prototype based on our network to solve the deviation problem of the mean class prototype and obtain a good class representation. Since new ancient characters can still be found in reality, our model has the ability to reject unknown categories while identifying new ones. A large number of experiments show that our proposed method has achieved high-efficiency discriminative performance and obtained the best performance over the methods of traditional deep learning and other classic one-shot learning.
Nature.com
Ascorbate content of clinical glioma tissues is related to tumour grade and to global levels of 5-hydroxymethyl cytosine
Gliomas are incurable brain cancers with poor prognosis, with epigenetic dysregulation being a distinctive feature. 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5-hmC), an intermediate generated in the demethylation of 5-methylcytosine, is present at reduced levels in glioma tissue compared with normal brain, and that higher levels of 5-hmC are associated with improved patient survival. DNA demethylation is enzymatically driven by the ten"“eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenases that require ascorbate as an essential cofactor. There is limited data on ascorbate in gliomas and the relationship between ascorbate and 5-hmC in gliomas has never been reported. Clinical glioma samples (11 low-grade, 26 high-grade) were analysed for ascorbate, global DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation, and methylation status of the O-6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter. Low-grade gliomas contained significantly higher levels of ascorbate than high-grade gliomas (p"‰="‰0.026). Levels of 5-hmC were significantly higher in low-grade than high-grade glioma (p"‰="‰0.0013). There was a strong association between higher ascorbate and higher 5-hmC (p"‰="‰0.004). Gliomas with unmethylated and methylated MGMT promoters had similar ascorbate levels (p"‰="‰0.96). One mechanism by which epigenetic modifications could occur is through ascorbate-mediated optimisation of TET activity in gliomas. These findings open the door to clinical intervention trials in patients with glioma to provide both mechanistic information and potential avenues for adjuvant ascorbate therapy.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration
In this article, the abstract has been revised such that "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution" now reads "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere, or 14% of total emissions, since the Industrial Revolution." In addition, the second paragraph in the "Priority areas for restoration, and outcomes" section has had additional text inserted after the second sentence: "This corresponds to 15% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions in this period, of which 55% were absorbed by terrestrial and marine sinks." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Nature.com
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Promoting pedestrian ecomobilityÂ in Riyadh City for sustainable urban development
As the world is giving climate change a higher priority, several Coalitions are working on meeting a clean and green environment (SDG 13), focusing on new streets' design in total urban development. A previous study discussed the pedestrian mobility status in Riyadh city, with attention to sustainable mobility, considering the pedestrians' traveling patterns that use their cars rather than public transportation. This paper investigates the Ecomobility that seeks to promote the integration of passenging, cycling, wheeling, and walking. This approach will provide better health (SDG 3), clean air, mobility and accessibility, noise avoidance, greenhouse gas emission reduction, individual cost savings, and energy efficiency (SDG 11). It analyzes the pedestrians' traveling modes in Riyadh city through a case study of the Prince Sultan University's (PSU) community, then evaluates the pedestrians' environment quality in the campus surroundings. Analysis used a web-based survey referred to the PSU people, including Students, Faculty, and Staff. On the other hand, the pedestrian's environment quality was evaluated on-site built on well-constructed criteria. The assessment's results addressed the factors influencing pedestrian choices and underlined the barriers to transformation to Ecomobility. They revealed that around 73% of the respondents expressed willingness to transform to ecomobility modes. About 52% of the survey sample preferred the public bus option. For the non-motorized options, students preferred cycling and wheeling modes, while faculty members and staff preferred walking. Based on conclusions, recommendations are proposed to foster pedestrian ecomobility for sustainable urban development in Riyadh city.
Nature.com
EU funding: UK researchers, take heart
UK Research and Innovation, Swindon, UK. I understand and share researchers’ anxiety over the continued delay in formalizing the United Kingdom’s association with Horizon Europe, the European Union’s research-funding programme. However, there will be no need for UK recipients of European Research Council (ERC) grants, which are part of the programme, to move their labs to Europe as you indicate (Nature 608, 833–835; 2022).
Nature.com
Engineered yeast brews precursors of anticancer drug vinblastine
We genetically reprogrammed yeast to produce the alkaloids vindoline and catharanthine — the longest biosynthetic pathway to be transferred from a plant to a microorganism. In principle, similarly engineered yeast strains could produce more than 3,000 other monoterpene indole alkaloids and unnatural analogues.
Nature.com
Smart low interfacial toughness coatings for on-demand de-icing without melting
Ice accretion causes problems in vital industries and has been addressed over the past decades with either passive or active de-icing systems. This work presents a smart, hybrid (passive and active) de-icing system through the combination of a low interfacial toughness coating, printed circuit board heaters, and an ice-detecting microwave sensor. The coating's interfacial toughness with ice is found to be temperature dependent and can be modulated using the embedded heaters. Accordingly, de-icing is realized without melting the interface. The synergistic combination of the low interfacial toughness coating and periodic heaters results in a greater de-icing power density than a full-coverage heater system. The hybrid de-icing system also shows durability towards repeated icing/de-icing, mechanical abrasion, outdoor exposure, and chemical contamination. A non-contact planar microwave resonator sensor is additionally designed and implemented to precisely detect the presence or absence of water or ice on the surface while operating beneath the coating, further enhancing the system's energy efficiency. Scalability of the smart coating is demonstrated using large (up to 1"‰m) iced interfaces. Overall, the smart hybrid system designed here offers a paradigm shift in de-icing that can efficiently render a surface ice-free without the need for energetically expensive interface melting.
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
