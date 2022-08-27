Impact of 24-epibrassinolide, spermine, and silicon on plant growth, antioxidant defense systems, and osmolyte accumulation of maize under water stress

Read full article on original website
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Effect of MA01 rhamnolipid on cell viability and expression of quorum-sensing (QS) genes involved in biofilm formation by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
A group of biosurfactants, called rhamnolipids, have been shown to have antibacterial and antibiofilm activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria. Here, we examined the effect of rhamnolipid biosurfactants extracted from Pseudomonas aeruginosa MA01 on cell growth/viability, biofilm formation, and membrane permeability of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) ATCC6538 bacterial cells. The results obtained from flow cytometry analysis showed that by increasing the concentration of rhamnolipid from 30 to 120Â mg/mL, the cell viability decreased by about 70%, and the cell membrane permeability increased by approximately 20%. In fact, increasing rhamnolipid concentration was directly related to cell membrane permeability and inversely related to cell survival. Microtiter plate biofilm assay and laser scanning confocal microscopy analysis revealed that rhamnolipid, at a concentration of 60Â mg/mL, exerts a reducing effect on the biofilm formation of Staphylococcus aureus. Real-time PCR analysis for monitoring the relative changes in the expression of agrA, agrC, icaA, and icaD genes involved in biofilm formation and related to the quorum-sensing pathway after treatment with rhamnolipid indicated a reduced expression level of these genes, as well as sortase A gene. The results of the present study deepen our knowledge regarding the use of microbial natural products as promising candidates for therapeutic applications.
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
Subpopulation-specific machine learning prognosis for underrepresented patients with double prioritized bias correction
Many clinical datasets are intrinsically imbalanced, dominated by overwhelming majority groups. Off-the-shelf machine learning models that optimize the prognosis of majority patient types (e.g., healthy class) may cause substantial errors on the minority prediction class (e.g., disease class) and demographic subgroups (e.g., Black or young patients). In the typical one-machine-learning-model-fits-all paradigm, racial and age disparities are likely to exist, but unreported. In addition, some widely used whole-population metrics give misleading results.
Ganglion cell inner plexiform layer thickness measured by optical coherence tomography to predict visual outcome in chiasmal compression
We evaluated the prognostic value of the preoperative macular ganglion cell inner plexiform layer (mGCIPL) thickness along with peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) thickness measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT) and estimated an optimal cut-off value to predict postoperative visual field (VF) recovery in adult patients with chiasmal compression after decompression surgery. Two hundred forty eyes of 240 patients aged 20Â years or older for which preoperative high-definition Cirrus OCT parameters and pre- and postoperative visual function data were available. The prognostic power of pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses for complete postoperative VF recovery or significant VF improvement (improvement"‰â‰¥"‰2Â dB in the mean deviation) were assessed. The cut-off values for OCT parameters for VF recovery were estimated. The study found that the higher the preoperative pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses, the higher the probability of complete postoperative VF recovery (p"‰="‰0.0378 and p"‰="‰0.0051, respectively) or significant VF improvement (p"‰="‰0.0436 and p"‰="‰0.0177, respectively). The area under the receiver operating characteristic analysis of preoperative OCT parameters demonstrated that the mGCIPL thickness showed an area under the curve (AUC) of more than 0.7 for complete VF recovery after decompression surgery (AUC"‰="‰0.725, 95% CI: 0.655, 0.795), and the optimal mGCIPL thickness cut-off value for complete VF recovery was 77.25Â Âµm (sensitivity 69% and specificity 69%). Preoperative mGCIPL thickness was a powerful predictor of visual functional outcome after decompression surgery for chiasmal compression.
Effects of acute and chronic administration of trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) ligands on in vivo excitability of central monoamine-secreting neurons in rats
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.
Rac-deficient cerebellar granule neurons die before they migrate to the internal granule layer
Granule neurons are the most common cell type in the cerebellum. They are generated in the external granule layer and migrate inwardly, forming the internal granule layer. Small Rho GTPases play various roles during development of the nervous system and may be involved in generation, differentiation and migration of granule neurons. We deleted Rac1, a member of small Rho GTPases, by GFAP-Cre driver in cerebellar granule neurons and Bergmann glial cells. Rac1flox/flox; Cre mice showed impaired migration and slight reduction in the number of granule neurons in the internal granule layer. Deletion of both Rac1 and Rac3 resulted in almost complete absence of granule neurons. Rac-deficient granule neurons differentiated into p27 and NeuN-expressing post mitotic neurons, but died before migration to the internal granule layer. Loss of Rac3 has little effect on granule neuron development. Rac1flox/flox; Rac3+/âˆ’; Cre mice showed intermediate phenotype between Rac1flox/flox; Cre and Rac1flox/flox; Rac3âˆ’/âˆ’; Cre mice in both survival and migration of granule neurons. Rac3 itself seems to be unimportant in the development of the cerebellum, but has some roles in Rac1-deleted granule neurons. Conversely, overall morphology of Rac1+/flox; Rac3âˆ’/âˆ’; Cre cerebella was normal. One allele of Rac1 is therefore thought to be sufficient to promote development of cerebellar granule neurons.
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Modelling the dynamic relationship between spread of infection and observed crowd movement patterns at large scale events
Understanding how contact patterns arise from crowd movement is crucial for assessing the spread of infection at mass gathering events. Here we study contact patterns from Wi-Fi mobility data of large sports and entertainment events in the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam. We show that crowd movement behaviour at mass gathering events is not homogeneous in time, but naturally consists of alternating periods of movement and rest. As a result, contact duration distributions are heavy-tailed, an observation which is not explained by models assuming that pedestrian contacts are analogous to collisions in the kinetic gas model. We investigate the effect of heavy-tailed contact duration patterns on the spread of infection using various random walk models. We show how different types of intermittent movement behaviour interact with a time-dependent infection probability. Our results point to the existence of a crossover point where increased contact duration presents a higher level of transmission risk than increasing the number of contacts. In addition, we show that different types of intermittent movement behaviour give rise to different mass-action kinetics, but also show that neither one of two mass-action mechanisms uniquely describes events.
Heterogeneity and transcriptome changes of human CD8 T cells across nine decades of life
The decline of CD8+ T cell functions contributes to deteriorating health with aging, but the mechanisms that underlie this phenomenon are not well understood. We use single-cell RNA sequencing with both cross-sectional and longitudinal samples to assess how human CD8+ T cell heterogeneity and transcriptomes change over nine decades of life. Eleven subpopulations of CD8+ T cells and their dynamic changes with age are identified. Age-related changes in gene expression result from changes in the percentage of cells expressing a given transcript, quantitative changes in the transcript level, or a combination of these two. We develop a machine learning model capable of predicting the age of individual cells based on their transcriptomic features, which are closely associated with their differentiation and mutation burden. Finally, we validate this model in two separate contexts of CD8+ T cell aging: HIV infection and CAR T cell expansion in vivo.
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
One shot ancient character recognition with siamese similarity network
Ancient character recognition is not only important for the study and understanding of ancient history but also has a profound impact on the inheritance and development of national culture. In order to reduce the study of difficult professional knowledge of ancient characters, and meanwhile overcome the lack of data, class imbalance, diversification of glyphs, and open set recognition problems in ancient characters, we propose a Siamese similarity network based on a similarity learning method to directly learn input similarity and then apply the trained model to establish one shot classification task for recognition. Multi-scale fusion backbone structure and embedded structure are proposed in the network to improve the model's ability to extract features. We also propose the soft similarity contrast loss function for the first time, which ensures the optimization of similar images with higher similarity and different classes of images with greater differences while reducing the over-optimization of back-propagation leading to model overfitting. Specially, we propose a cumulative class prototype based on our network to solve the deviation problem of the mean class prototype and obtain a good class representation. Since new ancient characters can still be found in reality, our model has the ability to reject unknown categories while identifying new ones. A large number of experiments show that our proposed method has achieved high-efficiency discriminative performance and obtained the best performance over the methods of traditional deep learning and other classic one-shot learning.
Engineered yeast brews precursors of anticancer drug vinblastine
We genetically reprogrammed yeast to produce the alkaloids vindoline and catharanthine — the longest biosynthetic pathway to be transferred from a plant to a microorganism. In principle, similarly engineered yeast strains could produce more than 3,000 other monoterpene indole alkaloids and unnatural analogues.
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Effect of a 16-week multi-level classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive performance and academic achievement in adolescents
The replacement of traditional classroom desks for active-permissive desks has been tested to reduce sitting time during classes. However, their impact on other domains is still unclear. We aimed to verify the potential effects of a classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive function and academic achievement in 6th-grade students. This was a controlled trial conducted with two classes [intervention (n"‰="‰22) and control (n"‰="‰27)] from a public school in Lisbon, Portugal. The intervention was carried out for 16Â weeks and consisted of multi-level actions (students, parents, and teachers) centered on the implementation of standing desks in the intervention classroom. The control group had traditional classes with no use of standing desks or any other interference/action from the research team. Pre- and post-assessments of executive functions (attention, inhibitory function, memory, and fluid intelligence) and academic achievement were obtained. No differences between groups were found at baseline. Both groups improved (time effect) academic achievement (p"‰<"‰0.001), memory span (p"‰<"‰0.001), and inhibitory function (p"‰="‰0.008). Group versus time interactions were observed regarding operational memory (intervention: +"‰18.0% and control: +"‰41.6%; p"‰="‰0.039) and non-verbal fluid intelligence (intervention: âˆ’"‰14.0% and control: +"‰3.9%; p"‰="‰0.017). We concluded that a 16-week classroom standing desk intervention did not improve cognitive performance or academic achievement more than the traditional sitting classes.
