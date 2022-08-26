THREE RIVERS — For almost three decades, Three Rivers HarmonyFest has brought the community to downtown Three Rivers for music, food and fun. It will do so again for the 28th time on Sunday, Sept. 4, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Three Rivers. The downtown block of Main Street will be closed off to let people enjoy the free event, which will feature almost a dozen music acts throughout the day.

