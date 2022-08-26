Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
WWTP superintendent Humbert retires
THREE RIVERS – Doug Humbert celebrated his retirement as Wastewater Treatment Plant supervisor with a lunch for colleagues, friends and family on Friday, August 26. Humbert began at the plant as an operator in August 2003; he filled the role of interim superintendent in 2010 until the city hired James Baker. In October 2013 when Baker left, he offered Humbert the superintendent post.
Grand opening held for Meyer Broadway Trail
THREE RIVERS — A recently-completed biking/walking trail connecting Three Rivers with Meyer Broadway Park held a grand opening ceremony Thursday. More than a dozen people attended the slightly-rainy ceremony for the new Meyer Broadway Trail, which included officials from the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, Three Rivers Health and the River Country Recreation Authority (RCRA).
HarmonyFest to bring music, dancing, more to downtown TR
THREE RIVERS — For almost three decades, Three Rivers HarmonyFest has brought the community to downtown Three Rivers for music, food and fun. It will do so again for the 28th time on Sunday, Sept. 4, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Three Rivers. The downtown block of Main Street will be closed off to let people enjoy the free event, which will feature almost a dozen music acts throughout the day.
Local Sports
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers will host a Division 3 boys’ tennis regional on Thursday. The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. Vicksburg High School’s courts will also be utilized for some of the first-round matches as well. KVCC spikers down GOCC. KALAMAZOO — The Glen Oaks...
Local Sports Schedule
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 4 p.m. Three Rivers vs. Sturgis, Island Hills, 4 p.m. Three Rivers, Schoolcraft at South Haven Invite, 4 p.m. White Pigeon, Marcellus at New Buffalo Invite, 4:45 p.m. Mendon at Concord Invite, 5 p.m. Constantine at Hillsdale Invite, 4 p.m. Volleyball. Edwardsburg at Three Rivers freshmen,...
