US Open Second Round Betting Guide: Wednesday 8/31/22
The US Open is underway, and all eyes will be on Serena Williams in what's expected to be the last tournament of her career. But we should see plenty of other storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and what better way to get in on the action than making some wagers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
NFL・
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
Stuart Fairchild batting sixth for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fairchild will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. TJ Friedl moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 6.2 FanDuel points...
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKinstry will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Mitch White and Toronto. Nick Madrigal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McKinstry for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Garrett Mitchell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Robles will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Palacios starting in center field. Palacios will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.1 FanDuel...
College Football Betting Guide: Thursday 9/1/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, the spread, or the moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting for any given game....
Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fifth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Stephen Vogt sitting Wednesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics first baseman Stephen Vogt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. Shea Langeliers will replace Vogt at designated hitter and bat second. Langeliers has a $2,800 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tellez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
Garrett Mitchell sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mitchell will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tyrone Taylor starting in center field. Taylor will bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0...
TJ Friedl sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Friedl will move to the bench on Wednesday with Stuart Fairchild starting in left field. Fairchild will bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Fairchild for...
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 8/30/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Molina for 8.7 FanDuel...
Josh Rojas sitting for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base. Rivera will bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6...
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Turner will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel...
Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
