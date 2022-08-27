The Smithville Mayor and Aldermen-elect will be sworn into office to begin their new 4-year terms prior to a city council meeting tonight (Thursday, September 1) at city hall. The swearing in ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held tonight (September 1) instead of Monday, September 12 as had been scheduled.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO