ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjle.com

Smithville Mayor and Two Aldermen to Take Oath of Office Tonight (Thursday)

The Smithville Mayor and Aldermen-elect will be sworn into office to begin their new 4-year terms prior to a city council meeting tonight (Thursday, September 1) at city hall. The swearing in ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held tonight (September 1) instead of Monday, September 12 as had been scheduled.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Tech student travels to France in study abroad program

Faith Judkins made the most of her opportunities as she traveled to Rennes, France, as the study abroad program resumed this summer at Tennessee Tech University. Judkins, a finance major with a double minor in international business and business management, and native of DeKalb County will soon graduate and take the lessons learned abroad and at Tech into her new career.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy