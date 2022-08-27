LOUD WEEKEND Oct 7- 9, 2022 - Domestic Violence Awareness Event 🎗️

Great news for new mommies! Elite Muscle Recovery in Chattanooga is now offering a "Mommy Reboot" program for those new mommies that want to get back to themselves again. This is a 12-Week program to help moms get back to good physical health. Pregnancy and delivering a baby(s) are one of the most amazing experiences a woman's body will go through in life, but it also takes a toll on her mental and physical health. Working on your physical health plays a role in good mental health. Physical Therapy after delivery is one of the best things a mom can do for herself.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO