A new school year means a new Scouting year!
STE. GENEVIEVE — Local Scouts BSA units welcome all children from grades K-5 and their parents interested in scouting to come learn more about their programs and register September 13th at 6:30 at the Bloomsdale KC Hall. Units available include Bloomsdale Pack 410 and Ste. Genevieve Pack 404. Representatives...
Chester American Legion hosts blood drive
CHESTER – Cindy Goodwin of Chester donates blood at the American Legion in Chester Wednesday August 17. The drive collected 37 usable units. There were three Power Red donations and two first-time donors. Goodwin states that she is a regular donor and plans to continue to donate at future Red Cross Blood Drives. (Jim Beers Photo)
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of arrests. 65-year-old Deborah McKlin of Ste. Genevieve at 4:30 p.m. August 29 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements
SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 38-year-old Tabitha Reed of Perryville was charged with failure to abate a nuisance. Police they reinspected the subject’s property in the 100 block of South Kiefner Street on July 26th and observed an inoperable vehicle remained in public view in violation of the city code.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s reports
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest reports for the week ending Friday, August 26. Michalsen, Robyn Michael W/M DOB: 11/27/1980 of DeSoto MO was arrested on a Warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of Domestic Assault-3rd Degree, Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, Resisting or interfering with arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
Motorists urged to use caution during 61-mile yard sale
SIKESTON—Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend...
SV 8th grade volleyball team takes 1st place in preseason tourney!
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent 8th grade volleyball team brought home first place in their preseason tournament! Way to go, ladies!!!
