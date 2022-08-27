Chicago shooting: 65-year-old man shot, killed outside East Garfield Park home ID'd, authorities say

A man was killed in a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 65 years old, was standing in front of a house in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue near West Ferdinand Street when someone shot him in the chest at about 7:16 p.m., police said.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner identified him as Randal Wilson.

Police are still looking for the shooter and did not provide further information about the incident.