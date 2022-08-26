Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Delaware River Basin Commission report advances understanding of microplastics in the river’s tidal zones
The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) on Aug. 30 held a news conference at Philadelphia's Lardner's Point Park to announce the release of a technical report, Reducing Microplastics in the Delaware River Estuary. “The DRBC’s mission includes protecting and improving water quality in the Delaware River Basin for over 13...
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
Phillipsburg Intersection Closed As Tractor-Trailer Knocks Down Traffic Light
A busy Phillipsburg intersection was shut down after a tractor-trailer knocked down a traffic light, authorities said. The light was knocked down at the intersection of South Main and Center on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page. Motorists were asked...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)
Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
NBC Philadelphia
Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County
Editor's Note (Aug. 31, 2022, 8:58 a.m.): The boil water advisory was lifted Tuesday night. Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
WFMZ-TV Online
After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest
CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
Hurricane Ida: Residents are staying resilient nearly 1 year after the storm devastated the region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hurricane Ida -- nearly one year later. After the remnants of the hurricane devastated thousands, local communities are celebrating resilience and unity.They're images many of us will never forget. The Vine --- completely under water for days. Cars submerged and hundreds of homes and businesses flooded. Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded. But flooding wasn't the only devastation from this storm.In Montgomery County, a tornado...
wlvr.org
Allentown firefighters sounding alarm on Central Station’s deteriorating state
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown’s Central Fire Station serves more than 125,000 city residents. But firefighters — and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk — argue that the nearly century-old building is falling apart and can’t accommodate growth. “It’s way outside of its useful life,” Tuerk told City...
New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings
The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
