ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Delaware River Basin Commission report advances understanding of microplastics in the river’s tidal zones

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) on Aug. 30 held a news conference at Philadelphia's Lardner's Point Park to announce the release of a technical report, Reducing Microplastics in the Delaware River Estuary. “The DRBC’s mission includes protecting and improving water quality in the Delaware River Basin for over 13...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worthington, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Northampton, PA
Northampton, PA
Traffic
Northampton, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
City
Wrightstown, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Skippack, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Editor's Note (Aug. 31, 2022, 8:58 a.m.): The boil water advisory was lifted Tuesday night. Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Townships#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Worthington Mill Road#H K Group Inc
WFMZ-TV Online

After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest

CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hurricane Ida: Residents are staying resilient nearly 1 year after the storm devastated the region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hurricane Ida -- nearly one year later. After the remnants of the hurricane devastated thousands, local communities are celebrating resilience and unity.They're images many of us will never forget. The Vine --- completely under water for days. Cars submerged and hundreds of homes and businesses flooded. Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded.  But flooding wasn't the only devastation from this storm.In Montgomery County, a tornado...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
LehighValleyLive.com

New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings

The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake

A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy