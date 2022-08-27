Jennifer Stewart is running for State Representative in District 59 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue in Rhode Island right now is instability in housing, particularly for renters. The median sale price of homes in Rhode Island continues to rise, dramatically outpacing the ability of many people to buy homes. At the same time, higher sales prices can incentivize owners to sell their property, leaving renters vulnerable to double-digit rent increases they cannot afford as new owners bring rents up to current market rates. Both homebuyers and renters struggle to limit housing costs to 30% of their income. This is a crisis that introduces uncertainty and instability into people's lives and can force people to choose housing over healthcare and food. It amplifies and worsens problems elsewhere in society. Housing advocates estimate that one in three Rhode Islanders can’t afford rent and that over 1,300 people are unhoused.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO