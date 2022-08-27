Read full article on original website
Political Profile: Jennifer Stewart, Candidate for State Rep. in District 59
Jennifer Stewart is running for State Representative in District 59 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue in Rhode Island right now is instability in housing, particularly for renters. The median sale price of homes in Rhode Island continues to rise, dramatically outpacing the ability of many people to buy homes. At the same time, higher sales prices can incentivize owners to sell their property, leaving renters vulnerable to double-digit rent increases they cannot afford as new owners bring rents up to current market rates. Both homebuyers and renters struggle to limit housing costs to 30% of their income. This is a crisis that introduces uncertainty and instability into people's lives and can force people to choose housing over healthcare and food. It amplifies and worsens problems elsewhere in society. Housing advocates estimate that one in three Rhode Islanders can’t afford rent and that over 1,300 people are unhoused.
Political Profile: Damian Lima, Candidate for State Rep. in District 6
Damian Lima is running for State Representative in District 6 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The most significant campaign issue in this election is our survival. According to the Housing Works at the Roger Williams Insitute, a resident of Providence needs an income of $71,000 to afford a two-bedroom apartment (not including the East Side). Childcare for a week costs more than a week's paycheck earning the minimum wage. Parents have to maintain several jobs to feed their families, and the time they can spend raising their children is severely limited. We have cut the arts from our schools, we don't provide summer and after-school programs, and the bill to give the children nutritional lunches at school keeps dying in committee every year. How can we survive if we don't have essential services?
Diossa Holds Press Conference With Mayors - Pryor Questions His Decision-Making
On Wednesday, James Diossa, the former Mayor of Central Falls, called on some of the state’s mayors to bolster his campaign for Rhode Island State Treasurer. Diossa is locked in a close battle with former Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Secretary Stefan Pryor for the Democratic nomination. The primary is September 13.
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
More Than 130 Price Cuts in Past 7 Days Signifies Major Change in RI Real Estate Market
The Rhode Island real estate market has been in hyper-drive for the past three-plus years, but those days may now be officially over. Ben Scungio of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International said for the first time in years, home sellers are now dropping their asking price. “The number that's...
