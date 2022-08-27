Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Dennis Huard, Candidate for State Rep. in District 57
Dennis Huard is running for State Representative in District 57 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. In my opinion, one of the biggest issues we face this campaign season is inflation. The cost of living is getting greater. Gas, food, and utilities are all becoming more costly for everyone, while at the same time our paychecks are getting smaller. Education would have to rank highly as well. We as a state are steadily falling in the national rankings. We need to do better for our children and address these issues quickly.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Holds Press Conference With Mayors - Pryor Questions His Decision-Making
On Wednesday, James Diossa, the former Mayor of Central Falls, called on some of the state’s mayors to bolster his campaign for Rhode Island State Treasurer. Diossa is locked in a close battle with former Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Secretary Stefan Pryor for the Democratic nomination. The primary is September 13.
GoLocalProv
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families
(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
GoLocalProv
Marlisse Payamps and Rafael Medina, Artistic Partners - Inside Art with Michael Rose
In the art world, it is not unheard of for peer artists to become romantic partners. Painter Lee Krasner was also the better half of Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe was muse and later wife to Alred Stiegliz, and so on. Locally, popular Rhode Island photographers Marlisse Payamps and Rafael...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Rhode Island
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
whatsupnewp.com
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island jury awards Hawaii man nearly $5M judgement following complications from medical device
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hawaii man won a nearly $5 million judgement in Rhode Island Superior Court Monday. A jury awarded $4.8 million to Paul Trevino of Hawaii after the jury ruled a Rhode Island medical device manufacturer was liable for a faulty device. According to the suit,...
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
GoLocalProv
RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Transportation begins renumbering of exits on Interstate 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation began renumbering the exits along Interstate 95. The first signs went up overnight on the southbound side, making Exits 30, 29, and 27 now Exits 43, 42, and 41. Over the month, the Department of Transportation will continue to...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
ABC6.com
New Attleborough High School opens
ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Students are going back to school in Attleborough Monday, meaning they’ll walk through the halls of the city’s new high school for the first time. The $260 million school has been being built for the last few years. It replaces the old high...
msn.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
