Dennis Huard is running for State Representative in District 57 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. In my opinion, one of the biggest issues we face this campaign season is inflation. The cost of living is getting greater. Gas, food, and utilities are all becoming more costly for everyone, while at the same time our paychecks are getting smaller. Education would have to rank highly as well. We as a state are steadily falling in the national rankings. We need to do better for our children and address these issues quickly.

