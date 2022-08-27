ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Dennis Huard, Candidate for State Rep. in District 57

Dennis Huard is running for State Representative in District 57 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. In my opinion, one of the biggest issues we face this campaign season is inflation. The cost of living is getting greater. Gas, food, and utilities are all becoming more costly for everyone, while at the same time our paychecks are getting smaller. Education would have to rank highly as well. We as a state are steadily falling in the national rankings. We need to do better for our children and address these issues quickly.
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
oceanstatecurrent.com

Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families

(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Rhode Island

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
GoLocalProv

RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison

A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Elections
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
ABC6.com

New Attleborough High School opens

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Students are going back to school in Attleborough Monday, meaning they’ll walk through the halls of the city’s new high school for the first time. The $260 million school has been being built for the last few years. It replaces the old high...
msn.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
