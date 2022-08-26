Read full article on original website
wglr.com
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
wglr.com
‘The guys with guns are just getting braver’: Woman wakes up to bullet-riddled apartment on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Wooden boards were up where Pamela Woodward’s patio door should be Monday, roughly a week after she and her dogs ducked for cover in her apartment on the corner of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard late Wednesday night. “Ten minutes after I went to bed,...
wglr.com
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
The woman was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, while a 14-year-old child and an 11-year-old child in her car were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. The 11-year-old was flown to Madison by MedFlight, while the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance. The...
wglr.com
‘Without Horizon they wouldn’t be alive’: Madison high school caters to students in recovery
MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of photos line the cabinets in Traci Goll’s office, decorating the room with the faces of the young students whose lives she has helped shape over the last 17 years. Goll is the director of Horizon High School, the only school in Wisconsin that...
wglr.com
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
wglr.com
Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
wglr.com
In the 608: Fort Atkinson Schools return to the classroom
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. – It’s the first day of class for kids in the School District of Fort Atkinson. Thursday, September 1 marks the return for all students in Fort Atkinson. District leaders say teachers and faculty are excited to see classrooms full once again. This year is...
wglr.com
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
wglr.com
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
wglr.com
Bacon from Wisconsin company being recalled; no reports of illnesses from products, DATCP says
The specific product being recalled is smoked bacon in vacuum-sealed packages of roughly one pound. The packages have packaging dates between Aug. 5 and Aug. 29 and have a mark of inspection with plant number 593. DATCP said it has not received any reports of illnesses from the bacon. The...
wglr.com
Madison Magazine hosts annual Best of Madison Taste Party
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Magazine hosted its annual Best of Madison Taste Party Monday evening at the Edgewater Hotel. Attendees met with some of the winners of this year’s Best of Madison awards while enjoying live music and food and drink samples from local eateries. “We’ve got about...
wglr.com
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
wglr.com
Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing
Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
wglr.com
New study: Life expectancy dropping across nation
Wisconsin’s life expectancy age dropped by 1.6 years, Minnesota’s by 1.3 years, and Iowa’s by 1.5 years. A Mayo Clinic Health System doctor said Monday that along with better diet, exercise, and regular visits to your primary care provider, getting enough sleep can help prolong life. “Eight...
wglr.com
Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process
MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
wglr.com
Fans to see Camp Randall’s south end zone redesign at Badger football opener Saturday
MADISON, Wis. – Actual seats instead of bleachers, fireplaces and broad observation decks will be a part of a new game day experience some fans can take advantage of at Camp Randall. A major overhaul to Camp Randall’s south end zone is now complete following months of construction that...
wglr.com
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices
FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
wglr.com
Call for Action: What you need to know about life insurance
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A Call for Action from a local mother might have you thinking about what your own family needs to make sure your loved ones are taken care of in case of an unexpected death. Audrey DiMaggio-Fiore lost her son Nicholas to an untimely death at age...
wglr.com
Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.
wglr.com
Surging construction costs place Madison Public Market budget $5.2 million short
About $1.76 million of that comes from rising construction costs, which a city-hired consultant revealed in an updated cost estimate. The biggest hit comes from losing an expected $3 million federal Economic Development Administration grant related to those rising costs. Mikolajewski said the city was forced to withdraw its application for the CARES grant upon learning it did not have the funding to pay for the rest of the public market project.
