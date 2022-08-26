Read full article on original website
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
Madison Magazine hosts annual Best of Madison Taste Party
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Magazine hosted its annual Best of Madison Taste Party Monday evening at the Edgewater Hotel. Attendees met with some of the winners of this year’s Best of Madison awards while enjoying live music and food and drink samples from local eateries. “We’ve got about...
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process
MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
For the Record: Local parade bans politicians; Dane County sees spike in OWI crashes
FTR: Politicians banned from Middleton Good Neighbor parade. Parade organizers for Middleton’s Good Neighbor Fest joined For the Record to discuss recent controversy surrounding their 60-year policy only allowing elected officials to walk in their parade, which happened this weekend. FTR: UW Health nurses on latest in strike preparations.
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
‘The guys with guns are just getting braver’: Woman wakes up to bullet-riddled apartment on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Wooden boards were up where Pamela Woodward’s patio door should be Monday, roughly a week after she and her dogs ducked for cover in her apartment on the corner of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard late Wednesday night. “Ten minutes after I went to bed,...
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time
MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing
Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County
A criminal complaint alleges that Gonzalez and Zarate were in a romantic relationship that Zarate was trying to get out of, and that Gonzalez’s car was seen at her home on the day of her murder. She was found dead in her home on May 24 with a gunshot wound to her head.
Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses
“Our goal has always been working to ensure that our state’s economy works for everyone,” Evers said. “When we invest in small businesses in our state, we’re also investing in local jobs, strengthening local supply chains, and fostering innovation and growth that build strong communities for years to come.”
Call for Action: What you need to know about life insurance
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A Call for Action from a local mother might have you thinking about what your own family needs to make sure your loved ones are taken care of in case of an unexpected death. Audrey DiMaggio-Fiore lost her son Nicholas to an untimely death at age...
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices
FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
The woman was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, while a 14-year-old child and an 11-year-old child in her car were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. The 11-year-old was flown to Madison by MedFlight, while the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance. The...
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos...
South Ingersoll St. to close next week for railroad track replacement
The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on September 12 but will require the entire road to be closed.
Fans to see Camp Randall’s south end zone redesign at Badger football opener Saturday
MADISON, Wis. – Actual seats instead of bleachers, fireplaces and broad observation decks will be a part of a new game day experience some fans can take advantage of at Camp Randall. A major overhaul to Camp Randall’s south end zone is now complete following months of construction that...
