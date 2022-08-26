ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

wglr.com

Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
REEDSBURG, WI
wglr.com

Call for Action: Highland Manor residents share concerns over management

MADISON, Wis. — Some residents at a trailer park on Madison’s southeast side are saying their home has turned into a place they never wanted it to look like. Residents at Highland Manor have voiced multiple complaints to News 3 Now through the Call For Action team. Michelle Bast is one of those residents, who just became president of the area’s homeowner’s association.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project

HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County

A criminal complaint alleges that Gonzalez and Zarate were in a romantic relationship that Zarate was trying to get out of, and that Gonzalez’s car was seen at her home on the day of her murder. She was found dead in her home on May 24 with a gunshot wound to her head.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Orton Park Festival brings fun, music to downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The corner of Spaight and Ingersoll Streets came alive this weekend with the return of the Orton Park Festival. Now in its 57th year, the festival features fresh food, an arts and crafts sale, quirky traditions and live music. Midday rain stopped the music Saturday, but only temporarily.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses

“Our goal has always been working to ensure that our state’s economy works for everyone,” Evers said. “When we invest in small businesses in our state, we’re also investing in local jobs, strengthening local supply chains, and fostering innovation and growth that build strong communities for years to come.”
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff

Police said the suspect exited the home and pointed a gun toward officers. An officer then shot at the man but did not hit him. Officers spoke and texted with him for about 14 hours in an attempt to get him to surrender. SWAT teams from Dodge and Jefferson Counties were called in to assist.
WATERTOWN, WI

