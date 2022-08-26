Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'
When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
Taylor Swift announces new album during historic VMAs speech: 'I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you…'
Sunday was a big night for Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, when she became the first artist ever to win the ceremony’s biggest prize, Video of the Year, three times. She also made the biggest headlines on Sunday, with her surprise onstage announcement that a new Taylor Swift album is on the way.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure. Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!. Courtesy James Roadnight / SWNS Keanu Reeves attends U.K. couple's wedding. Photos...
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
Ashton Kutcher lost 12 lbs. training for marathon: Mila Kunis 'has been super supportive'
Ashton Kutcher has lost over 10 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon — and wife Mile Kunis approves. Kutcher opened up about his body transformation weeks after revealing he previously battled a rare autoimmune disorder. "The biggest change physically has been the...
Lizzo Looked Good as Hell on the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet in Jean Paul Gaultier
Ladies and gentlemen, the party that is the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards can officially get started now because the one and only Lizzo has officially hit the red carpet and she Served! Lewks! in a mesmerizing Jean Paul Gaultier gown. You just have to see it for yourself:. But...
Meghan Markle Teases a Return to Instagram After Giving Up Social Media 'Was a Big Adjustment'
Meghan Markle is thinking about a return to Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, teased that she was considering a social media presence in a wide-ranging interview with New York magazine's The Cut. "Do you want to know a secret?" she said. "I'm getting back…on Instagram." Although Meghan "would...
Chris Rock's pungent reply to offer on next year's Oscars
Chris Rock addressed "the slap" again on tour — and he had some new information to share. While performing his stand-up show in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sunday night, the comedian claimed he was asked to host next year's Oscars. It's only been five months since Will Smith stormed the stage during the awards show and hit Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.
Meghan Markle’s Chart-Topping ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Guest List Reportedly Revealed
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was number one on Spotify in its first 24 hours last week, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience. The premiere episode featured Serena Williams, and it was announced that Markle will be joined on tomorrow’s show by Mariah Carey. More from Deadline.
Simone Biles's sister exits reality show: 'I have stayed far longer than I should have'
Another celebrity’s relative was sent packing Monday on Claim to Fame. Since day one, all of the mystery contestants knew one thing: Louise was Olympic superstar Simone Biles’s sister. Despite this knowledge, Louise lasted deep into the reality competition show thanks to a combination of skill and likability.
David Bowie to Be Honored With a Stone Disc on London’s Music Walk of Fame
David Bowie is to be posthumously honored on London’s Music Walk of Fame. Bowie, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, will join other British music legends including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul and Madness by getting a stone inlaid into the pavement near Camden Town tube station in London. Bowie died in 2016. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday this year. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 followed by a private event with guests expected to include Bowie’s friends, fans and collaborators. The honor comes as Brett Morgen prepares to release “Moonage Daydream,” his Bowie-inspired “experiential, cinematic...
Jeff Garlin’s Character on ‘The Goldbergs’ Killed Off for Season 10
When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.”
'Bachelorette' fans annoyed by 'change your lives forever' claim made by host Jesse Palmer
During The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode on Monday, Bachelor Nation was excited to find out what host Jesse Palmer promised to be life-changing news, as the opening of the show had Palmer teasing, "It's a night full of surprises. This news is about to change your lives forever. Are you ready to hear what I'm about to say?"
