New York’s Chinatown is known for its many dim sum spots and banquet palaces, but this recently opened restaurant is bringing something a little different to the neighborhood. The new Potluck Club is serving up a tight menu of Cantonese-American food, with fewer than a dozen dishes encompassing starters, mains and veggies—all meant to be shared family style. For the team behind the restaurant, Potluck Club is their chance to branch into savory as they previously opened the dessert-centric Milk & Cream Cereal Bar together on Mott St. nearby. At this new spot, partner Zhan Chen will take over chef duties. To...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO