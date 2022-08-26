ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fentanyl, fentanyl-laced drugs making their way into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With immigrants pouring across the borders, drugs coming into the country are on pace, including the smuggling of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs. Governor Abbott, who is running for re-election, has recently announced support for legislation that would make trafficking the drug a murder charge in the event of a death. The flow of drugs, including fentanyl, coming across our southern border, according to a longtime border agent, is at staggering levels.
Goodwill offering IT training to East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Goodwill Industries of East Texas continues developing programs to help train individuals and prepare them for the workforce. GoodTech Academy was created in 2018 through an IT program in conjunction with Goodwill Industries’ national office and Google said CEO Kimberly B. Lewis. “We’ve been so...
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In January, Matthew Hoy Edgar was the defendant in a murder trial, accused of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis. On day three of his trial, he walked out of the Sabine County Courthouse, and was never seen again. Law enforcement has been looking for Edgar...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022

Scattered showers and isolated storms possible today. Keep the umbrella close!. A quiet night tonight, more showers/thundershowers Thu afternoon/evening and then more on Friday as well. Evening Weather At Your Fingertips. Updated: 17 hours ago. Rain chances increase into the weekend. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially during the PM Hours.
