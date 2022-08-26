TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With immigrants pouring across the borders, drugs coming into the country are on pace, including the smuggling of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs. Governor Abbott, who is running for re-election, has recently announced support for legislation that would make trafficking the drug a murder charge in the event of a death. The flow of drugs, including fentanyl, coming across our southern border, according to a longtime border agent, is at staggering levels.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO