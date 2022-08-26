Read full article on original website
'Extra gut punch' no more: Children of fallen police officers like Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller will now get financial compensation
California Senate Bill 850 updates language to guarantee financial support for children of first responders who are killed in the line of duty, even if the parents aren't married. The son and daughter of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and Faviola Del Real, along with the children of Santa Cruz Police Detective Elizabeth Butler, who was killed in 2013, will now be eligible to receive state compensation.
Mom speaks on losing her son to fentanyl during Monterey Overdose Awareness conference
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Outside of Monterey City Hall, flags of three different colors were placed across the front lawn. Each color represented how fentanyl addiction impacted someone's life. White represented those in recovery, red symbolized family and friends impacted by the user's addictions, and black represented those who lost their lives. Michelle Hamilton, Tyler Valdivia's mother, The post Mom speaks on losing her son to fentanyl during Monterey Overdose Awareness conference appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Family remembers Tri-Valley native killed in plane crash near Santa Cruz
One pilot who died in a midair plane crash earlier this month has been identified as a former San Ramon Valley High School student who grew up in Alamo. Stuart Camenson, 32, was practicing liftoffs and touchdowns at the Watsonville Municipal Airport near Santa Cruz on Aug. 18 when he was killed in a collision with a second plane carrying a couple who also died on the scene. They were identified as Carl Kruppa, 75, and Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, both residents of Winston.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Woman calls teen 'terrorist,' tears off her hijab in Mountain View: DA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney has charged a woman with a hate crime and battery after prosecutors said she called an 18-year-old a "terrorist" and tore off her hijab. The charges stem from when Mountain View police arrested Atoosa Biglari, 43, who is homeless on...
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Steven Carrillo gets life sentence for murdering Santa Cruz Co. sheriff's sergeant
SANTA CRUZ -- A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff's sergeant.Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Also in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague...
Detective details call intercepted between Paul Flores, mother during wiretap
More witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial. Paul and Ruben Flores are on trial in Salinas in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Smart.
Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister
A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court
The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff
PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
Kristin Smart murder trial focus shifts to Ruben Flores, derogatory nicknames for Smart
SALINAS -- The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in Salinas Monday, at the start of the sixth week of testimony, 26 years after the Stockton teenager disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic University. Smart's former classmate, Paul Flores, and his father, Ruben, are on trial in connection to her disappearance. Paul is charged in her death during an attempted rape and Ruben is charged with helping his son hide Smart's body in his backyard, according to prosecutors. Ruben's Arroyo Grande home was at the center of evidence introduced in court on Monday with a range of witnesses from the home's...
Priest: Beloved San Juan Bautista mission cat Sula reincarnated as a white chicken
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sula, the Mission cat for San Juan Bautista, recently passed last week to the shock and sadness of many. A post was shared about mass service on Saturday where a seeming miracle occurred in the church: "At this morning's Masses, Fr. Paul, who also celebrated yesterday's vigil Mass, related that The post Priest: Beloved San Juan Bautista mission cat Sula reincarnated as a white chicken appeared first on KION546.
Fatal Shooting of Mountain Lion Begets Social Media Spat Between Hollister PD and Oakland Zoo
A Central California police department is none too happy with the Oakland Zoo over a social media post involving a mountain lion that was shot by police, leading to some Facebook drama. It’s an unfortunate phenomenon, and one we saw more frequently during the quieter shut-in period of the pandemic:...
Passenger recounts lucky landing on Manresa State Beach
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- On Saturday, a plane landed on Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County. Monday, KION spoke with Elsa Swanson, a passenger on that plane, where she recounted her experience. "I thought we were going to die," said Elsa, "I was texting my parents thinking like do I need to The post Passenger recounts lucky landing on Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Former Air Force sergeant sentenced to life for killing a cop in the name of sparking a second civil war
Steven Carrillo will serve life in prison. A Santa Cruz County Superior Judge ruled on Friday, Aug. 26 that the former Air Force sergeant will serve that sentence without appeal or parole for killing a Santa Cruz deputy in 2020 while trying to spark a second civil war. Carrillo’s sentence...
