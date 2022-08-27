Read full article on original website
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Maryland – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MD Gambling Sites
Home of the Preakness Stakes and boasting some of biggest gambling revenues in the country, gambling in Maryland is clearly a major part of the Free State. But is gambling entirely legal in MD?. We uncover the latest details on legal gambling in Maryland and reveal the best sportsbooks and...
Washington Examiner
Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history
Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt
As Americans face almost $200 billion in medical debt, nearly a dozen states have enacted laws in the past two years to provide protections for consumers. The post New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
As Hunting Season Nears, Maryland Resource Police Recruits Learn the Law
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Recruits from the Maryland Natural Resources Police were trained on hunting laws...
Eater
12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.
With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
wjbr.com
Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite
Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
WGMD Radio
DNG Combined Arms Team Takes 1st in MAC Region Two – Small Arms Championship
A Delaware National Guard team took first place in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Two – Small Arms Championship. The competition was held at Ft. Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania and the Delaware National Guard’s Combined Arms Team – 1st Sgt. Lee Beauchamp, Captain Brian Peterman, Staff Sgt Chris Brookens and Tech Sgt Eric Reifsnyder were the first place finishers.
CBS News
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
WGMD Radio
Early Voting Begins for Del. Primary
Early voting gets underway today (Wed. Aug. 31st) for the Delaware Primary September 13th. Registered Republicans and Democrats may cast ballots at any early voting center in their county of residence for ten days between today and Sunday, September 11th. Five early voting centers in Sussex County and three in...
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
Atlas Obscura
Gilpin's Falls Covered Bridge
Built in 1860 by Joseph Johnson, Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge is one of only six covered bridges extant in the state of Maryland, and one of two that remain in Cecil County. Gilpin’s Falls is a 119-foot single-span burr truss bridge, with a clear span length of 100 feet....
delawarepublic.org
Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware
Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cape Gazette
Things to do This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's hard to believe we're currently talking about things to do over Labor Day Weekend here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and other towns and municipalities throughout the region. I mean, wasn't it just Memorial Day a couple of weeks ago?. As far as annual festivals and events go,...
fox5dc.com
Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction
MIDDLE HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!. The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and...
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
WGMD Radio
Changes to DE DMV Medical Tint Waiver Process
If you plan to apply for a Medical Tint Waiver through the Delaware DMV, you can now fill out the online Medical Tint Waiver Application at dmv.de.gov – Online Services – Other Services, click on Medical Tint Waiver Application and enter the required information. Then, print the completed application and take it to their physician to sign and approve. Finally, the applicant will present all pages in person at a DMV location for review and final approval.
