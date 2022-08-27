ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Maryland – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MD Gambling Sites

Home of the Preakness Stakes and boasting some of biggest gambling revenues in the country, gambling in Maryland is clearly a major part of the Free State. But is gambling entirely legal in MD?. We uncover the latest details on legal gambling in Maryland and reveal the best sportsbooks and...
Washington Examiner

Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history

Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
Eater

12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.

With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
wjbr.com

Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite

Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
WGMD Radio

DNG Combined Arms Team Takes 1st in MAC Region Two – Small Arms Championship

A Delaware National Guard team took first place in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Two – Small Arms Championship. The competition was held at Ft. Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania and the Delaware National Guard’s Combined Arms Team – 1st Sgt. Lee Beauchamp, Captain Brian Peterman, Staff Sgt Chris Brookens and Tech Sgt Eric Reifsnyder were the first place finishers.
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
WGMD Radio

Early Voting Begins for Del. Primary

Early voting gets underway today (Wed. Aug. 31st) for the Delaware Primary September 13th. Registered Republicans and Democrats may cast ballots at any early voting center in their county of residence for ten days between today and Sunday, September 11th. Five early voting centers in Sussex County and three in...
WBOC

Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies

With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Atlas Obscura

Gilpin's Falls Covered Bridge

Built in 1860 by Joseph Johnson, Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge is one of only six covered bridges extant in the state of Maryland, and one of two that remain in Cecil County. Gilpin’s Falls is a 119-foot single-span burr truss bridge, with a clear span length of 100 feet....
CECIL COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware

Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cape Gazette

Things to do This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's hard to believe we're currently talking about things to do over Labor Day Weekend here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and other towns and municipalities throughout the region. I mean, wasn't it just Memorial Day a couple of weeks ago?. As far as annual festivals and events go,...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Changes to DE DMV Medical Tint Waiver Process

If you plan to apply for a Medical Tint Waiver through the Delaware DMV, you can now fill out the online Medical Tint Waiver Application at dmv.de.gov – Online Services – Other Services, click on Medical Tint Waiver Application and enter the required information. Then, print the completed application and take it to their physician to sign and approve. Finally, the applicant will present all pages in person at a DMV location for review and final approval.
DELAWARE STATE

