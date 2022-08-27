Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
13 kids taken to hospital after school bus rear-ended in Chester Township
Thirteen kids were taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on was rear-ended in Chester Township. It happened after the first day of the new school year. The children were not seriously injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
13 elementary school students taken to hospital after minor bus crash in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - More than a dozen Pennsylvania elementary school students were sent to the hospital when their bus was rear-ended on Monday. Officials from the Chester Upland School District said the bus was carrying students from Toby Farms Elementary School when it was involved in a crash around 3:45 p.m.
Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)
Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
3 wounded in shooting outside Pa. elementary school: report
Three people were wounded after multiple shots were fired outside of an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old man...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER
(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
Two students injured in attack in Northampton Community College dorm, police say
Two Northampton Community College (NCC) students were attacked and injured over the weekend by a fellow student in a dorm at the college’s Bethlehem Township campus, police confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday. The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday; the alleged attacker and two victims are all women...
Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
sauconsource.com
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
Man killed after car flips on Interstate 78, police say (UPDATE)
A man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78, according to the Lehigh County Coroner. The driver was the only occupant of the car that flipped onto its roof at mile marker 60.4 of eastbound I-78, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky. Coroner Daniel A....
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee
Northampton County officials are warning parents and families that a man posing as a Children, Youth and Family division caseworker is not a county employee. The county’s Department of Human Services has received reports of someone knocking on doors, claiming to be a Children, Youth & Family (CYF) employee, and requesting to fingerprint the children in the home.
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
Comments / 0