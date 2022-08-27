ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police

A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
OCEAN CITY, MD
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

3 wounded in shooting outside Pa. elementary school: report

Three people were wounded after multiple shots were fired outside of an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER

(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home

A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee

Northampton County officials are warning parents and families that a man posing as a Children, Youth and Family division caseworker is not a county employee. The county’s Department of Human Services has received reports of someone knocking on doors, claiming to be a Children, Youth & Family (CYF) employee, and requesting to fingerprint the children in the home.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

