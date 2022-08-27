Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
anjournal.com
Ex-Edinburg mayor found Not Guilty
It’s late on deadline day, and here I sit with the main frontpage story to write, which really should have been written last week after former-Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty by a jury of his peers, if you don’t include gender (11 females, one man).The only word that sprung to mind when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict last Thursday afternoon close to the 5 o’clock hour was: Wow.Since time is of the essence, I’ll write this story off the top of my head, no notes, no recordings. I’ve already interviewed Molina’s attorney, so I’ll include ...
KRGV
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD accommodating boost in enrollment with portable buildings
Enrollment at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has increased, with the district welcoming about 3,000 new students this year. The school board voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of portable buildings to accommodate those extra students and teachers. "Each portable is two classrooms, two classrooms for a ratio of 25...
Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jim Darling discusses the current drought
MCALLEN, Texas – Former McAllen Mayor Jim Darling is longtime chairman of the Rio Grande Regional Water Authority. The Rio Grande Regional Water Planning Group works with state agencies and local stakeholders to develop and update a Regional Water Plan, which guides the development and stewardship of the region’s water resources.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
Valley police departments looking for new officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr police department is encouraging citizens to apply for their police department. The PD is currently recruiting new officers and is taking applications until Wednesday. They are just one of several valley departments looking to increase their staff. Rio grande city is another city also looking for officers. Jhonny […]
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomb threat forces Mission CISD to evacuate school
MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning. According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated […]
Texas offering $5,000 for info on migrant stash houses
Texas is offering up to $5,000 for information on stash houses wh
Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD
The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
kurv.com
Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 500 Illegal Border-Crossers
The Border Patrol says agents in South Texas encountered several large groups of illegal immigrants last weekend. Agents in Starr County apprehended over 370 people in two large groups, while agents in Hidalgo County encountered another large group of more than 120 individuals. The Border Patrol says the groups contained...
megadoctornews.com
Surgical Tech Grads Honored at Pinning Ceremony
HARLINGEN, Texas – During an evening of celebration, a group of 18 Texas State Technical College Surgical Technology program graduates pledged to provide the best patient care possible in a recent pinning ceremony held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Each graduate walked across the stage and received a pin...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
KRGV
Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures
Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
kurv.com
Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing
Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
Comments / 0