The Blade

Game day updates: Evergreen at Ottawa Hills football

Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Evergreen and Ottawa Hills. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME Evergreen travels to Ottawa Hills Thursday night in a nonleague football game that was moved up a day after originally being scheduled for Friday. That change was necessitated by an officials shortage in northwest Ohio. No crew could be hired to fill the Friday date.
HIGH SCHOOL

