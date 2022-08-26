Read full article on original website
Related
Game day updates: Evergreen at Ottawa Hills football
Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Evergreen and Ottawa Hills. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME Evergreen travels to Ottawa Hills Thursday night in a nonleague football game that was moved up a day after originally being scheduled for Friday. That change was necessitated by an officials shortage in northwest Ohio. No crew could be hired to fill the Friday date.
Mike Mendez the latest in a long line of standout kickers on Spanish Springs football team
Kicking is sometimes almost an afterthought in high school football, but Spanish Springs has seen several solid kickers go through the school in recent seasons. This season, the latest in a long line of talented kickers is Mike Mendez, who brings a linebacker's mentality to the position. ...
NFL・
Comments / 0