Broward County, FL

A Wisconsin 'fake elector' works for Sen. Ron Johnson's re-election campaign

One of Wisconsin's "fake electors" has been working as a paid staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign. Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, R-Wis., confirmed to NBC News Wednesday the campaign's employment of Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed bogus paperwork claiming to be an elector backing then-President Donald Trump in an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
Ahead of expected Miss. flooding, mayor urges people to "get out now"

Severe weather continues to sweep across the country as heavy rains bring floods to Mississippi, tornadoes touch down in the Twin Cities and fires burn in the West. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Mississippi amid concerns that flooding could inundate parts of the state's largest city. Residents in Jackson are being urged to evacuate as dangerously high rivers threaten to flood streets and homes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
1 dead after hiking group gets lost in Arizona park, runs out of water

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona’s Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man “out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin

A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
