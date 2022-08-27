Read full article on original website
wjle.com
DeKalb and Macon County to Battle in Rare Thursday Night Football Game Tonight (Thursday) Listen to WJLE’s Tiger Talk Program Here)
The DeKalb County Tigers are looking to remain undefeated on the young football season tonight (Thursday) while getting a leg up as the race begins for the regular season region title but to do it, they will have to take down the Macon County Tigers. https://www.wjle.com/tiger-talk/. Kick-off is at 7...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
wjle.com
Seniors Colby Barnes and Morgan Walker named Mr. and Miss DeKalb County High School (View video here)
Seniors Colby Barnes and Morgan Walker have been named Mr. and Miss DeKalb County High School for 2022-23. Barnes is the son of Terri and David Kilgore and the late Joey Barnes and Walker is the daughter of Renee and Jason Walker. “How this comes about is the teachers all...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy at Macon County school
Shaun Trent has painted images on Macon County High School's football field for the past five years, for free. But when he unveiled his Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day tribute to honor pets that have died, the school district told him to cover it up—worried it could be seen as LGBTQ positive.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
newstalk941.com
Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident
Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday. CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
Franklin County Schools says some buses aren't running
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
