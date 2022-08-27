ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Dekalb County, TN
Sports
City
Smithville, TN
City
Westmoreland, TN
City
Carthage, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Game#American Football#Tigers#The Smith County Owls#East Robertson
lite987whop.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy