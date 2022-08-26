MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO