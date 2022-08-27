ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm

VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire, downed lines in Bolton close I-384, Route 44

BOLTON — Interstate 384 westbound is closed at the Route 44 interchange after local emergency officials reported downed power lines and a brush fire along the road near Munson’s Chocolates. Eversource reported that roughly 700 customers were without power around 3:37 p.m. By 7 p.m., about half that...
BOLTON, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.

WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20. The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and...
WORCESTER, MA
darientimes.com

Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday

WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bristol police issue silver alert for missing 13-year-old

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old boy after he did not show up for school on Monday. The child was identified as Ryleigh Henry of Bristol. Police believe he may be staying with his father at a hotel in Southington. There was no clothing description available. Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Work of filmmaker who chronicled Hartford life to get refresh

Hiram Percy Maxim, a major figure in Connecticut’s legacy of life-changing inventions, was an early enthusiast of amateur film-making, with a focus on his home city of Hartford in the 1920s. The public library’s Hartford History Center recently received a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to restore...
HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
msn.com

Body Found in Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

A body was found in Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police, Connecticut State Police Troop B, fire departments from Torrington and Winsted, and Trinity Health of New England responded and the body of a woman was found just off the shoreline, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
TORRINGTON, CT

