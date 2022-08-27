Read full article on original website
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Kansas volleyball jumps 3 spots to No. 20 in latest AVCA poll
After a 3-0 start to the season that featured a win over the 22nd-ranked team in the country, the Kansas volleyball program moved up three spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. KU entered the season ranked No. 23 and jumped up to No. 20 after wins...
NCAA votes to dissolve IARP path as part of infractions overhaul; IARP still expected to handle Kansas basketball case to completion
The NCAA on Wednesday voted to discontinue the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, a largely failed infractions experiment that led to more headaches than resolutions. The vote to eliminate the IARP path was part of a big-picture overhaul of the NCAA’s infractions process, and the most relevant to those associated with...
Greater uncertainty hits Kansas’ passing offense days before start of season
The Kansas football team will open its season Friday with its leading receiver from a year ago pursuing an NFL career and another top target suspended indefinitely following an assault charge. Their absences mean the Jayhawks’ passing game will not only look different against Tennessee Tech than it did during...
Kansas wideout Doug Emilien ready for fresh start, big role
The first thing you notice about new Kansas wide receiver Doug Emilien when you meet him are his hands. You might think it would be his hair or the South Florida swagger or even his sincere smile. But it’s his hands. And a simple handshake upon introduction is all it...
KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets
The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas’ Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following assault charges; Tanaka Scott to miss 1 game
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Monday that wide receiver Trevor Wilson will remain suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon last week. Leipold, who was speaking with reporters for the first time since the incident, offered few other details on...
Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74
Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 29, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
New fire chief sworn in for Lawrence, Douglas County
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s new fire chief was officially sworn in on Friday. As previously reported by the Journal-World, the new chief, Richard Llewellyn, relocated to Lawrence from Everett, Washington, where he served as the assistant chief of administration for the Everett Fire Department. As chief he will oversee the 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities, according to a press release from Lawrence’s City Manager, Craig Owens.
From Minecraft to princesses, Lawrence moms create business that hosts themed slumber parties for kids
If Instagram inspired the people in my household to start a business, I shudder to think what it would be. (The bow tie-wearing Boston Terrier of the household probably would be the CEO, given that he’s in all the photos.) But a pair of Lawrence moms think they’ve found...
Roger Martin
Roger Paul Martin of Lawrence died August 26, 2022 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was born August 31,1946 in St. Louis, MO to Esther and Arthur Martin. His parents and only sibling, Robert, preceded Roger in death. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Yoder; a sister-in-law, Carol Martin; the extended Yoder-Jensen-Dutton family; his fellow seekers at Peace Mennonite; and a world of friends.
Joanne Hoobler
Services for Joanne Kirkpatrick Hoobler, 77, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died August 27, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
Oread hotel tax incentives remain with Lawrence developer Thomas Fritzel following sale
Though a Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, the tax incentives the City of Lawrence agreed to related to the hotel’s development will remain with Lawrence businessman Thomas Fritzel. As the Journal-World reported last week, Mission Hill Hospitality announced that it has completed a deal to...
Lawrence teen accused of shooting at people from car; police post video warning ‘criminals’
A Lawrence teenager on Monday was charged in Douglas County District Court with assault for allegedly firing a gun at two people from a car he was riding in. Treyvon D. Johnson, 18, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents. Johnson was...
Douglas County Commission candidate pleads no contest to lesser charges stemming from assault case, gets probation
A Lawrence man known for protesting mask mandates who is currently running for Douglas County Commission pleaded no contest Monday in Douglas County District Court to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a case in which he was originally charged with aggravated assault. Justin Paul Spiehs, 41, the Republican candidate for...
Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
Convicted child-sex offender charged with attempted kidnapping in Douglas County
A convicted child-sex offender was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with attempted kidnapping. Darian Michael Willis, 27, of Eudora, faces one felony count of attempted kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated intimidation of a witness. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, 2022, when Willis allegedly tried to force a woman into a car and threatened her, according to charging documents.
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Douglas County leaders approve courthouse waterproofing project
Douglas County leaders on Wednesday approved moving forward with a waterproofing project at the Douglas County Courthouse that county staff called “crucial.”. The commission agreed unanimously to a motion that will begin the process of waterproofing work to mitigate issues affecting the courthouse’s basement area. With that approval, county staff will direct Lawrence-based architectural design firm Hernly Associates Inc. to proceed with design and construction documentation for the project. The motion also sets an overall project budget of $1,491,139.
