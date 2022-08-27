Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
The eruption of the Volcano Thera may have triggered the biblical plagues of Egypt according to scientists
Credit: James Tissot (1836-1902); Public Domain Image. The eruption of the volcano Thera is thought to have occurred around 1500 BCE. The volcano was located on the Aegean island of Thera near Crete in Greece.
insideedition.com
'Spanish Stonehenge' Emerges After Severe Drought
With water levels dropping due to an extreme drought, the “Spanish Stonehenge," or the Dolmen of Guadalperal, has reemerged. The Dolmen of Guadalperal is known as the Spanish Stonehenge because it is a site where dozens of megalithic stones are arranged in a circle, similar to Stonehenge in England, and is believed to date back to 5000 BC, according to Reuters.
Oldest African dinosaur ever found unearthed in Zimbabwe
The oldest definitive dinosaur species ever discovered in Africa — and one of the oldest dino species to walk Earth — has been unearthed in Zimbabwe, a new study finds. The finding sheds new light on dinosaur evolution, and on one of the most fundamental questions of Triassic paleontology: Why did dinosaurs live in only some parts of the ancient supercontinent Pangaea?
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Nile Riverbed Clues Help Explain The Mystery Of Egypt's Pyramid Construction
The construction of Egypt's great pyramids of Giza some 4,500 years ago is one of the world’s greatest achievements. Among the many questions and complexities surrounding the pyramids, however, is how their vast "building blocks" were hauled to the construction site. It turns out, we can thank a long-lost branch of the River Nile.
Oldest dinosaur fossil in Africa discovered
Paleontologists have discovered and named the oldest dinosaur skeleton found yet in Africa in northern Zimbabwe.The long-necked dinosaur, newly named Mbiresaurus raathi, was unearthed first over the course of two digs, in 2017 and 2019, said scientists, including those from Virginia Tech in the US.Mbiresaurus raathi was likely about 6ft (1.8m) tall with a big tail, weighing anywhere from 20-65lb (9-30kg), and was a predecessor of the long-necked sauropods, according to the study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.These are Africa’s oldest-known definitive dinosaurs, dating back to about 230 million years ago and similar in age to the...
Indigenous South Americans study artefacts in the British Museum taken by early colonists including Captain Cook in Chile - and hope to return them to their country
The British Museum has invited indigenous South Americans to examine artefacts taken during the colonial period, some by the crew of 18th-century explorer Captain Cook. Colonialist explorers looted the artefacts more than 150 years ago from the the tip of the Americas in Tierra del Fuego. Now, the visitors hope to return them to their place of origin — though the British Museums said repatriation is not the purpose of the visit.
